Oklahoma Football Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 31. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Jenks (12) (9-0) 60 1

2. Norman North (9-0) 48 2

3. Union (7-2) 36 3

4. Edmond Santa Fe (8-1) 24 4

5. Mustang (7-2) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 2.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (7) (6-3) 55 1

2. Muskogee (5) (7-1) 53 2

3. Sand Springs (6-3) 30 4

4. Booker T. Washington (5-4) 23 3

5. Midwest City (6-3) 19 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lawton Mac (12) (9-0) 120 1

2. McGuinness (8-1) 104 2

3. Ardmore (8-1) 93 3

4. Carl Albert (8-1) 90 4

5. McAlester (7-2) 68 6

6. Collinsville (7-2) 55 7

7. Altus (7-2) 52 5

8. Bishop Kelley (7-2) 40 8

9. Del City (5-4) 19 T9

10. Tahlequah (6-3) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Noble 6, Shawnee 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Wagoner (12) (9-0) 120 1

2. Heritage Hall (9-0) 107 2

3. Oologah (8-1) 90 3

4. Tuttle (9-0) 84 4

5. Hilldale (9-0) 78 5

6. Metro Christian (8-1) 48 8

(tie)Clinton (7-2) 48 7

8. Cascia Hall (7-2) 46 6

9. Sallisaw (7-2) 19 10

10. Bethany (7-2) 17 9

Others receiving votes: Weatherford 3.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Jones (12) (9-0) 120 1

2. John Marshall (8-1) 105 2

3. Berryhill (9-0) 97 3

4. Plainview (8-1) 81 4

5. Cushing (8-1) 70 5

6. Kingfisher (8-1) 61 7

7. Douglass (7-2) 42 6

8. Stigler (8-1) 31 9

9. Sulphur (7-2) 27 8

10. Lincoln Christian (7-2) 13 10

Others receiving votes: Prague 8, Sperry 4, Sequoyah-Claremore 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Millwood (5) (9-0) 107 2

2. Chisholm (6) (9-0) 106 1

3. Adair (1) (8-1) 100 3

4. Davis (6-2) 85 4

5. Vian (8-1) 73 5

6. Lindsay (9-0) 65 6

7. Victory Christian (8-1) 51 7

8. Wyandotte (8-1) 27 9

9. Washington (7-2) 25 8

10. Coalgate (8-1) 13 10

Others receiving votes: Holland Hall 5, Perry 2, Hartshorne 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Hominy (12) (9-0) 120 1

2. Afton (8-0) 108 2

3. Minco (8-1) 89 4

4. Morrison (8-1) 75 6

5. Wayne (8-1) 64 5

6. Cashion (7-2) 61 8

7. Talihina (8-1) 51 7

8. Rejoice Christian School (8-1) 42 9

9. Hollis (7-2) 26 3

10. Wynnewood (6-3) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Apache 6, Watonga 5, Pawnee 2, Savanna 2.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Davenport (11) (9-0) 59 1

2. Laverne (1) (9-0) 48 2

3. Weleetka (8-1) 34 3

4. Shattuck (7-1) 22 4

5. Depew (8-1) 11 5

Others receiving votes: Maud 3, Keota 2, Seiling 1.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (10) (9-0) 58 1

2. Tipton (2) (8-1) 48 2

3. Tyrone (8-0) 35 4

4. Bluejacket (8-1) 21 3

5. Thackerville (8-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Sharon-Mutual 2, Covington-Douglas 1, Southwest Covenant 1.