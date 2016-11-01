Hardwood season tips off tonight for Bryan County

The high school basketball season officially gets underway for several area basketball teams tonight with three games on tap involving teams from the Bryan County Conference.

Boswell travels to Tushka, Soper hosts Moyers and Rock Creek visits Bennington for opening night hardwood action.

Achille tips off its season on Thursday at home against Stringtown along with Victory Life at Battiest. Calera opens its season on Friday night at home against Tushka.

Colbert and Silo won’t start their campaigns until next week while Caddo opens Nov. 17 and Durant is slated to begin its season Nov. 29.

This year’s Bryan County Conference will include 10 teams with Bennington rejoining the conference along with Soper.

The Democrat’s Annual Basketball Preview edition is scheduled to publish later this week and will include a complete list of every team’s schedule along with previews and photos of all the teams in the conference as well as Durant and Victory Life.