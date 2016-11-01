Lady Lions take 6th at state cross country

EDMOND – The Durant Lady Lions notched a solid 6th place team showing while Lion senior Jose Vazquez finished 28th overall in the Class 5A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Santa Fe High School.

Durant’s girls posted a score of 184 in the event with a nice effort in the 14-team field.

Senior Jenny Terron led the charge for Durant with a 20th place finish of 21:17.80. Kylee Reed checked in 34th with a time of 21:59.80 and Regan Ramos added a 44th place mark of 22:21.60.

The Lady Lions also got strong efforts from Jacy Springer, who was 54th at 22:43.20, as well as Adrian Tucker, placing 59th in 22:55.40. Cassie Bisson was also 83rd in 23:41.20 and Catie McCraw rounded out the Durant finishers in 95th with a mark of 24:21.40.

“The girls suffered from a few injuries today, but they left everything on the course which is all you can ask for,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds commented. “Jenny Terron ran strong, leading her team to a 6th place finish. We lose two seniors but will return a number of experienced runners as well, including Regan Ramos, Kylee Reed and Cassie Bisson. Jenny Terron and Adrian Tucker have shown great senior leadership this year and will be missed. Jacy Springer had a break out season and we look for her to be a dominant factor next season.

“We look forward to what’s in store for this girls’ team.”

Competing for the third time at the state event, Vazquez posted a solid performance on a tough course with a time of 17:46.00. That placed him 28th in the individual standings.

“Jose has been a great athlete to coach,” Reynolds added. “He’s a great kid and has stepped up his role as a leader this year. He has worked extremely hard in practice and ran with heart all year, leading his team in every race. He will be missed on the Lions team and will leave big shoes to fill.

“This was a great all-around season for us. We are blessed with a great group of kids to coach. We had a total of 87 runners this year, 62 of those in the high school alone. The sport has grown tremendously over the last six years. The boys’ team is young and will return as more experienced runners. They got the opportunity to see what state is about this weekend and look forward to them bringing the boys team back next year. We have lots of depth on both sides.”

