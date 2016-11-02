Tushka sweeps Boswell in opener

TUSHKA – The Tushka Lady Tigers needed a second half rally but the host boys had little trouble in a season opening win over Boswell.

Boswell’s girls led at halftime but numbers took over in the final three periods in a 57-48 Tushka win.

The Tigers meanwhile built a 12-point lead against the youthful Scorpions and then rolled in the second half to an 84-35 triumph.

Tushka visits Calera Friday for its next outing. Boswell will be at Rock Creek on Tuesday.

Girls

Despite limited numbers, Boswell put up a strong fight with a 9-7 lead after one period and 25-19 at the half before finally getting worn down after the half.

Tushka surged ahead 39-37 after three periods and then slowly pulled away for the final margin.

Jaylee Eaves scored 24 to lead the charge for the Lady Tigers. Taylor Chambers also hit double figures with 12 points, Ryann Cochran posted eight, Grace Wall had seven and Alissa Kindred finished with six.

Boswell got a strong game from Breah Stewart, who scored 18, while Harley Belvin contributed 12.

Boys

It was a nip and tuck contest for one quarter as Tushka claimed an 18-14 edge after one period before size and experience began to take over.

The Tigers led 39-27 at the break before extending it with a 31-point third quarter explosion.

Senior Marcus Hampton spurred Tushka with 21 points as Dillon Mansell checked in with 16.

Hayden Dill topped Boswell scorers with 14 points.