Soper trips Moyers with big 4th quarter

SOPER – The Soper Lady Bears rode a big first period and final quarter to a 54-44 season opening win over Moyers.

The Lady Bears led 17-7 after one before Moyers rallied to cut the margin to 36-33 after three stanzas.

Soper then put it away with an 18-11 edge in the fourth quarter.

Jayleigh Holder had a sensational all-around game with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Soper.

MacKenzie Higginbottom recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Kaylee Dennis chipped in nine points, six boards and eight assists. Taylor Herndon also had a nice outing with six points and 13 rebounds.

Soper travels to Clayton Thursday for its next contest.