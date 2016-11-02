Southeastern women 2nd, men take 5th in Northwestern rodeo

ALVA – Southeastern’s women pushed their streak of top-two finishes to four-straight rodeos, while the men’s team turned in a fifth place finish over the weekend at the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rodeo in Alva.

Kylee Bennett won the goat tying event on the women’s side, while Brody Braden and Kolton White took home a team roping championship.

Bennett led a trio of qualifiers for the finals in the goat tying event and opened her competition with a 6.1 run to split the top spot before adding a 6.3 in the finals to take home the event title.

Shelby Whiting turned in a 6.3 in the first round and just off the lead set by Bennett, and followed that up with a 6.7 which was good enough to place her third for the weekend.

ShiAnn Henderson clocked a 6.4 and was right on Whiting’s heels in the first round in fourth place, but a tough run in the finals would take her out of the average competition.

Cheyenne Epps was SE’s only qualifier in the barrel racing event, turning in a 12.74 in the first round to make it back in ninth. She added a 12.77 to it in the finals which was good for eighth, but not good enough to get her into the top six in the average.

Braden and White turned in a 5.8 on their first run in the team roping and followed it up with a run of 7.3 in the short go which earned them the win in the average by 1.6 seconds.

Wyatt Sullivan reached the finals as well in the team roping with partner Maggie Porter from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M as the pair posted a 10.5 in the first round to finish seventh, and despite 15 seconds in penalties in the short go which clocked them at 27.7, we still able to finish fourth in the average.

Wyatt Muggli was SE’s lone qualifier in the tie down roping, reaching the finals after splitting 10th/11th with a 10.7 run, following it up with a 10.4 to finish fifth in the finals and seventh in the average.

In the rough stock events, Trey Thomas had the best finish of the weekend, snagging a 74 on his first bareback ride to split 4th/5th in the first round before adding a 67 in the finals to split 4th/5th there as well and finish fourth in the average overall.

Cole Pacheco reached the finals after a first round ride of 64 which was good for sixth, but was bucked in the finals which took him out of the average.

Pacheco followed up with a 50 on his first ride in the saddle bronc event which was good for seventh in the first round, and he followed it up with a 72 in the short go to split 3rd/4th/5th in the round and post a sixth place finish in the average.

Dustin Brewster made his first appearance for the Savage Storm and had a solid debut, turning in a 61 on his first saddle bronc ride before matching Pacheco’s 72 in the finals and finishing third in the average.

As a team, the women continue to dominate the region, holding a 740 point lead over second place Western Oklahoma State, and nationally they have moved into the No. 5 ranking, just 33.66 points behind fourth-ranked Gillette College.

The men currently sit in fourth regionally as one of five regional teams with more than 1,200 points on the season thus far and just 150 points behind third-ranked Fort Scott CC.

A trio of Savage Storm women continue to sit atop the Central Plains region standings in the goat tying, led by Bennett, with Whiting on her heels and Henderson third. Jayci Braudrick and Lainey Cooper are also ranked in the top 15 in the region.

Despite no one reaching the breakaway roping finals, Epps and Whiting are still holding onto the fourth and fifth place rankings in the regional standings.

Cierra Chapman is currently fourth regionally in the barrel racing, while Henderson and Whiting are each in the top 15.

Tyler Miler, Pacheco and White are holding the fifth through seventh spots in the rankings in the saddle bronc event, while Brewster has already moved to 11th after his first event.

Thomas is sixth in the bareback riding rankings, while Pacheco remains in the top 15.

Wyatt Rogers sits third in the bull riding rankings, while White has moved to ninth.

Denver Berry is holding onto seventh in the steer wrestling regional rankings, while Ty Cochrane is just in the top 15.

Braden and White are ranked second in the region in the team roping event, while Muggli is ranked seventh among headers and Sullivan is 13th among heelers as both partner with ropers from other schools.

The event wrapped up the fall portion of the schedule for SE as they will next be in the arena on Feb. 17-19 in Manhattan, Kan., for the Kansas State Rodeo.

Matt Thomas is Sports Information Director at Southeastern

