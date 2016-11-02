Rock Creek defensive in sweep of Bennington

BENNINGTON – Pressure defense was the story for Rock Creek in Tuesday night’s season opener, providing a road sweep of the host Bennington Bears.

The Lady Mustangs got off to a blazing start and then held off a late flurry for a 60-44 win in game one.

Rock Creek’s boys then followed with a strong defensive effort to pull away from cold-shooting Bennington, 59-31, in the nightcap.

Rock Creek travels to Turner for its next outing Friday while Bennington visits Wapanucka Tuesday.

Girls

Rock Creek took advantage of 11 first quarter turnovers by the Lady Bears to take control, building a commanding 22-6 lead after one stanza but could never completely put the hosts away.

Turnovers were an issue for the Lady Mustangs after the opening frame as well as they gave the ball away eight times in a sloppy second period that saw the two teams combined for 18 turnovers. Rock Creek led 30-15 at the break.

“The last three years we have pretty much just walked the ball up the floor exclusively because of our size,” Rock Creek head coach Wade Johnson said. “We have got to get up and down the court more this year because we don’t have that size, and we’re obviously still adjusting.

“We really came out and got after them defensively in the first quarter, forced some turnovers and scored in transition. I thought we tried to force things too much after that and not just let the game come to us.”

The Lady Mustangs pushed the lead to 40-23 on a layup by Michaela Stinson with 2:33 left in the third before the Lady Bears came alive with a big run.

Bennington scored the final six points of the period and then the first four of the fourth, four of which came from Jaci Haislip, rallying to within 40-33 with 6:47 remaining.

Rock Creek responded with a 13-0 run, mostly at the charity stripe to put the game away. The Lady Mustangs connected on 12 free throws in the final stanza.

“I thought we played with good effort and a lot of energy,” Johnson commented. “When they made their run we made free throws down the stretch to put it away.”

Stinson led all scorers with 21 points while Teeronie McCann added 11 and Hannah Heflin chipped in 10 for Rock Creek. They also got nine points from Lainey Jestis while Jacey Angello tossed in six.

Maria Martinez pumped in 10 points to pace the Lady Bears. Kristen Wilson contributed nine with Alexus Gibson notching six points.

Boys

It was a defensive slugfest through much of the first half as neither team could find much offensive production.

The Mustangs found enough to claim a 6-5 lead after one stanza after a Shacona Vandenburg bucket just before the buzzer off a sensational Davis Rogers assist.

That spurred a 10-0 run by Rock Creek as Karson Dry and Christian McGowen each found the range from downtown, drilling three-pointers. The Mustangs then cashed in at the charity stripe to extend the margin to 23-13 at intermission as Bennington failed to connect on a single field goal in the second stanza.

The Bears looked like they might make a run, sinking two of their first three shots of the half, including a Tucker McWilliams trey that trimmed the lead to 25-18 but they went ice cold again, going scoreless the rest of the frame.

Rock Creek meanwhile took advantage of Bennington foul trouble and worked the offense well to end the third on a 15-0 flurry to take control.

“I thought Bennington competed really hard and didn’t allow us to get in much of any rhythm,” Rock Creek head coach Rob Frederick said. “I thought we played with pretty good defensive intensity though and did a pretty good job of not allowing them anything easy.

“I was really pleased with the way we shot free throws. That was a big reason that we got beat in area last year.”

The Mustangs rode balanced scoring topped by Darian James with 11 points. Austin Green contributed nine and Sam Roper had eight.

Overall, Rock Creek canned 18 of 25 at the free throw line for the game.

McWilliams had 10 to top Bennington offensively as the Bears could never get in any flow, hitting just four field goals through the first three quarters. Austin Malone and Joe Rochelle scored five apiece.

“I thought we played with a lot of effort but got in foul trouble and it kind of got away from us in the second half after we cut it to seven,” Bennington coach Bobby Weil said. “We just couldn’t get anything to fall offensively.”

Rock Creek point guard Sam Roper makes a drive to the basket closely guarded by Bennington’s Tucker McWilliams. Roper scored eight points to help the Mustangs to the 59-31 victory. McWilliams topped the Bears with 10 points. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_RockCreekBennington.jpg Rock Creek point guard Sam Roper makes a drive to the basket closely guarded by Bennington’s Tucker McWilliams. Roper scored eight points to help the Mustangs to the 59-31 victory. McWilliams topped the Bears with 10 points. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Lady Mustang Hannah Heflin tries to get around a pair of Bennington Lady Bears on the way to a basket Tuesday night. Rock Creek opened the season with a 60-44 win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_RockCreek22.jpg Lady Mustang Hannah Heflin tries to get around a pair of Bennington Lady Bears on the way to a basket Tuesday night. Rock Creek opened the season with a 60-44 win. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat