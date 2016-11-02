Silo’s Jake Hamilton signs with Rose State

The Silo Rebels will soon lose one of its most beloved players as Jake Hamilton signed his college letter of intent on Tuesday afternoon to play baseball at Rose State Junior College.

Hamilton is considered to be one the top pitching prospects in the state of Oklahoma. In his four years as a Rebel, Hamilton has helped lead his team to seven state tournament appearances, with back-to-back titles in the fall of 2014 and the spring of 2015.

Silo head coach Billy Jack Bowen has watched Hamilton grow into a powerhouse pitcher on the mound and is proud to see him be able to move on to the next level…though it’s bittersweet watching a long time player leave the team.

“Jake has gotten better every season. I felt like he was probably one of the top two right handed pitchers this fall,” said Bowen. “He just came into his own and he was our best guy. We threw him every chance in a big game. Of course he pitched in the state tournament for us and pitched last year in the state tournament.

“You don’t get arms like his. He pitched in the high 80’s and I look for him to pitch in 90’s in the spring. He’ll be missed. He’s just a great kid and you hate to lose kids like him. But you love to watch them go on to the next level.”

Having been in so many state tournaments, some players would become a little arrogant. But not Hamilton, who has cherished every moment.

“I’ve played in seven state tournaments so far,” he said. “It’s really crazy going to that many state tournaments. It’s something I guess you can take for granted. But it’s an awesome feeling every time. The most unbelievable thing is winning a state championship.”

Being with a team as long has Hamilton has, he and his teammates have grown close. And leaving them isn’t an easy thing for him to do. More so, saying goodbye to his mentor coach Bowen is even harder.

“It’s going to be hard to leave,” Hamilton added. “This is where I’ve learned everything about the game and how to grow, get tough and learn how to play the right way. Coach Bowen is as good of a baseball mind as any baseball coach in the state. He knows so much, if not more than anyone. He’s tough on us, but it really helps us to grow – not just as a baseball player, but as a person.”

“I’m going to miss a lot things here. We have a really close team. We spend a lot of time together. We practice and play so much during the season it’s going to be really hard to leave.”

But he has to move on to the next level and believes that Rose State will be the perfect fit for him to grow as a pitcher.

“I’m really excited about going to Rose State. I think it’s the place I can go develop the most. I think coach (Coty Cooper) is going to help me a lot to develop my pitching,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton has pitched in some of Silo’s biggest games over the years and his performances caught Coach Cooper’s eye.

“I have watched Jake for a few years now,” Cooper commented. “He turned into and is one of the top pitching prospects in the state of Oklahoma. He is the type of kid, on the field and in the classroom that you want. We think he projects out as a guy that will come in and be a very special player on the mound for us and be dominate at the junior college level.”

Cooper thinks a lot Hamilton and believes there is no stopping him from being one the best players at the junior college level and beyond.

“I think his upside is amazing. He has the ability to pitch at our level and go on to represent us at higher levels of baseball. I don’t think there is a ceiling for Jake. As he matures as a baseball player – he’ll become someone special on the mound.”

Contact Randy Bruce at randynbruce@gmail.com

