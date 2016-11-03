Three tips for hunting a warm weather rut

As I write these words, the best time of the year has finally arrived for Red River Valley deer hunters.

What time is that? Simple – the month of November and its highly anticipated rut for white-tailed deer.

The only problem with the current edition of the year’s 11th month is that right now, it feels far more like the opening days of September dove season than it does time to chase deer.

Why? Because with the passage of Halloween earlier this week, last month came and went as one of the warmest Octobers on record across the Texomaland region, not to mention much of the rest of the nation.

And when a deer is wearing a wintertime fur coat, such weather tends to suppress daytime movement of whitetails, a condition that can make a deer hunter a bit on the grumpy side.

So what can a local hunter do? Well, as archery season continues – and the 2016 Oklahoma gun deer season approaches in a couple of weeks – try putting these three warm weather rut hunting tips into practice.

1. Be observant – My longtime pal Jim Lillis, a retired senior regional director for Ducks Unlimited (www.ducks.org), has become quite an accomplished hunter over the years, especially when it comes to waterfowl.

But the real hunting passion each autumn for “Mr. Duck” as I often call him is chasing whitetails with his Mathews bow, especially during the frenzied days of the November rut.

As the peak of breeding activity approaches on the West and North Texas landscapes that Lillis prowls each year, he’s always on the lookout for areas where does are congregating, feeding or traveling.

Why is that? Because if you want to kill a monster buck in November, find out quickly where his lady friends are hanging out. And sooner or later, bedlam will result as Big Boy shows up on the scene searching for an estrous doe.

“I spend a lot of time looking for tracks on trails,” Lillis once told me. “In damp weather, I love to get out after a rain and look for traffic in an area.”

The longtime deer hunter is also content to sacrifice the occasional day of hunting action to get on a high vantage point to glass travel corridors, brushy draws and food sources.

Now some might question whether the idea of simple observation is an old school tactic of little value, especially in these days of modern trail cameras that give up-to-the-minute Intel and high resolution photos as a particular buck visits a certain spot.

Given the crazy here today, gone tomorrow movement patterns that the rut can produce, my opinion is that old school or not, there is still much a hunter can learn from sitting back and carefully watching.

Especially as the pre-rut phase of late October and early November threatens to go full bore into the mid-November rutting frenzy that deer hunters live for.

Back to my friend Lillis – once he detects a discernible pattern in the sometimes tough-to-decipher terrain of the southern Great Plains, he will hunt a pre-existing stand if that is feasible.

If not, he will react to updated movement patterns by carefully going into his hunting ground and hanging an entirely new set-up when necessary.

Does such a hang-and-hunt new stand strategy work? All I know is that Lillis’ taxidermy bill sure seems to annually top mine.

2. Visit the chow hall – Remember the scene in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp where the scoundrel pooch treated his fine canine lady friend to a romantic spaghetti dinner?

Well, you can skip the pasta when it comes to deer hunting, but not the concept of finding a good diner.

In other words, locate where a big buck’s lady friend wants to dine – especially in November – and the bruiser will often be close by.

“I think food is the key to deer hunting throughout the year,” said David Blanton, executive producer of Realtree Outdoors (www.realtree.com).

So much so that where food is located is always a consideration when Blanton and his cameraman arrive in a hunting camp and hang a new stand set-up. And that’s true even during the rut.

“As these bucks go from doe to doe during the rut trying to find another receptive doe, they are going to be cruising to find that doe,” said Blanton. “They know the easiest way to do that is to go where the does are concentrated, which is going to be around the food sources.”

While most Texas and Oklahoma deer hunters tend to think of a corn feeder – or a planted food plot – when the idea of whitetail food is brought up, the truth is that there are many other solid food resources to consider in your November hunting plans.

Such items include leftover acorns that fell in October, the appearance of soft mast crops like ripe persimmons, the growth of a farmer’s newly planted winter wheat field or even the late season appearance of new browse that might come up a few days after a warm autumn rainstorm.

And don’t forget water resources either since does – and even bucks – will often be drawn towards the presence of a secluded watering hole while late autumn weather remains warm and dry.

3. Locate isolated cover – As strange as it might seem, Blanton believes that during the height of the rut, one of the best ways to hunt a dominant buck is to find the areas on the property that you hunt where deer seldom go.

Why? Because bucks will often look for a private, out of the way spot during the rut to keep a doe from being courted – and possibly stolen – by other bucks.

“In the rut, big mature bucks will (often) take that doe coming into heat and cut her out of the herd,” said Blanton. “He will physically force her to go to an area away from the deer herd.”

Blanton has observed this trend on a number of occasions, especially in places where thick cover isn’t always readily available.

“This is something that I’ve seen in Montana, the Dakotas and Canada,” he said. “I’m sure that it happens in other places too.”

From where this writer is sitting, that idea would seem to have merit in the rolling semi-open terrain found across much of Oklahoma and Texas too.

Does this idea work in real-time hunting situations? Well, consider that such behavior actually led Blanton to take the so-called Blue Jean buck, a huge prairieland whitetail seen a number of years ago on the Realtree Monster Bucks video series.

“It was Nov. 14 and the rut was really cranking up there,” Blanton recalled. “At midday, a guy came back into camp and said he had seen a buck chasing a hot doe into several hundred acres of brush.”

An impromptu deer drive was quickly organized and Blanton was soon in position — wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt, a Realtree logoed sweatshirt at that.

And that’s when the buck suddenly popped out of the brush chasing the doe. After a successful shot was unleashed at the monster buck, Blanton began to put two and two together.

“What really struck me was that this was an area that (the outfitters) hardly ever saw deer in,” he said. “That buck had taken that doe to an area where there wasn’t a high number of deer so he wouldn’t have to fight to keep her.”

In other words, when the rut is in full gear across whitetail country, be it Canada or the state of Oklahoma, a big buck isn’t often thinking correctly with a hot doe in his sights.

Which is great news for local hunters hoping to bag the whitetail of their dreams this month.

Because by employing the right doe-finding techniques during the crazy days of November, you can be in your right frame of mind as Mr. Big suddenly comes calling.

Even if you’re wearing blue jeans instead of Realtree camo.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

While the month of November is the time of year that most Oklahoma deer hunters dream of, warmer than normal weather can mean slower daytime movement among local bucks and does. But warm or not, there are still ways that Texomaland deer hunters can be observant and up their odds of tagging a huge buck. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_HuntingTips.jpg While the month of November is the time of year that most Oklahoma deer hunters dream of, warmer than normal weather can mean slower daytime movement among local bucks and does. But warm or not, there are still ways that Texomaland deer hunters can be observant and up their odds of tagging a huge buck.