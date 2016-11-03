Southeastern season heading down the stretch

Last call for Southeastern’s 2016 home football.

Coach Bo Atterberry’s Savage Storm gridders will host the University of Arkansas-Monticello at 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Laird Field. Southeastern comes in with a 5-4 overall and Great American Conference record. The Boll Weevils are 4-5 and riding a two-game winning streak.

Monticello knocked off East Central 42-21 last week and Ouachita Baptist 34-26 the week before. The Weevils would like nothing better than to take down the Storm and make it three in a row.

Monticello’s Jalen Tolliver is the GAC’s leading receiver at 102.4 yards and 6.6 catches per game. He will bring a 10-game touchdown streak into Saturday’s conference clash.

Southeastern was slow out of the gate in a 38-24 loss last week at Southern Arkansas and a 17-14 scoring edge in the last half wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

The Storm must find a way to handle Tolliver and the Weevils’ passing attack to notch victory number six in front of the home crowd in the last go-around of the season.

THE LATEST GAC standings have been released and Harding University’s Bisons are alone at the top with a nifty 9-0 record.

Henderson State and Southern Arkansas are tied for second at 7-2 with Southeastern, Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist knotted at 5-4.

Arkansas-Monticello, Northwestern and Southwestern are 4-5 with Oklahoma Baptist 2-7 while East Central and Southern Nazarene are tied for last place at 1-8.

THIS WEEK’S schedule has Henderson State at Southern Nazarene for a 1 p.m. start.

All other games will kick off at 2 p.m. with Arkansas-Monticello at Southeastern; Harding at Northwestern; Southern Arkansas at East Central; Ouachita Baptist at Oklahoma Baptist; and Arkansas Tech at Southwestern.

LAST WEEK’S results: Southeastern fell 38-24 to Southern Arkansas; Harding defeated Southwestern 42-27; Henderson State thumped Oklahoma Baptist 67-21; Arkansas Tech outlasted Northwestern 41-35; and Arkansas-Monticello doubled East Central 42-21.

BY THE NUMBERS, Southeastern has the edge over Monticello in scoring, rushing and total offense with the Boll Weevils a tad better through the air.

The Savage Storm average 34.22 points per game and Monticello scores 30 per game.

Southeastern’s ground game has totaled 1,997 yards for 5.2 per carry and 221.9 yards per game. The Weevils have run for 1,273 yards, 3.5 per carry and 141.4 yards per game.

SE has logged 1,947 yards through the air for 11.73 per reception and 216.33 per game. Monticello has passed for 2,423 yards, 12.4 per catch and 269.2 per game.

Total offense gives Southeastern a slight edge with 3,944 yards, 6.1 yards per play and 438.2 per game. Monticello has 3,696 yards for 5.2 per play and 410.7 yards per game.

INDIVUALLY, Southeastern’s Devlon Wortham is second in the Great American Conference at 105.44 yards per game and Ronnie Green is third with 103.2 ypg.

Southeastern quarterback C.B. Cantwell is fifth in GAC passing at 216.33 yards per game on 166 of 260 for 1,947 yards, 16 TDs, nine picks, 63.85 completion percentage and a long gain of 74 yards.

Arkansas-Monticello’s Cole Sears (6-3, 220, sophomore from Hoxie, Arkansas) is fourth in GAC passing at 253.9 yards per game on 184 of 326 for 2,285 yards, 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 56.4 completion percentage and a long gain of 70 yards.

Southeastern’s Kaymon Farmer is sixth in GAC receiving at 61 yards per game on 39 catches for 488 yards, six touchdowns, 12.51 yards per grab and a long gain of 74 yards in eight games.

Bryce Steele is ninth at 48.22 yards per game on 33 catches for 434 yards, five TDs, 13.15 yards per catch and a long of 35.

Anterric Maxey-Meshileya averages 38.11 yards per game on 25 receptions for 343 yards, two scores, 13.72 per catch and a long of 45. Ty Miller has 22 catches for 217 yards, 24.11 yards per game, 9.86 per reception, one TD and a long of 25. Ronnie Green has caught 15 passes for 182 yards, no touchdowns, 20.22 yards per game and 12.13 per catch.

Arkansas-Monticello’s Tolliver (6-3 210, junior from Rayville, Louisiana) has 59 catches for 922 yards, 12 touchdowns, 15.6 per grab, a long of 70 and 102.4 yards per game. Nathan Crouch (6-3, 195, sophomore from Grapevine, Texas, and Tyler Community College) has caught 29 passes for 449 yards, three scores, 15.5 yards per catch, 49.9 yards per game and a long of 67.

KICKOFF IS SET for 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Laird Field when the Savage Storm will host the Boll Weevils in the final home game of the season.

Southeastern will close out the 2016 campaign with a trip to East Central for a 2 p.m. start on Saturday, November 12.

It’s a short trip and this one almost always has some don’t-miss action fans of both teams.