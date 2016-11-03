Edison in rebuild mode in first year under Daniels

For more than a decade the gridiron fortunes have been lean to the say the least for the Tulsa Edison Eagles, Durant’s opponent Friday night at Paul Laird Field.

One winning season during that span – a 6-5 campaign in 2014.

That’s a far cry from the late 80s and early 90s when the Eagles were producing premiere talent under legendary head coach Jim Cherry. During an 11-year span he guided Edison to at least the state quarterfinals 10 of those seasons, including an epic confrontation with Durant in 1993.

On that day in Tulsa however the Lions completely shut down one of the most prolific offenses in the state to come away with an 8-0 victory.

Arguably Durant’s biggest regular season win over the Eagles in that stretch came in 1989 in the middle of a rugged playoff chase at Paul Laird Field. Trailing 7-3, the Lions drove the length of the field in the final two minutes for a 10-7 victory to propel them to the district championship. That was the Lions’ last district title to date.

Prior to that in the early 1980’s the Eagles produced Spencer Tillman, who had an All American career at OU and in the NFL, as well as Bill Goldberg, who went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons before turning to professional wrestling.

Cherry left for Bristow soon after and Edison’s football success continued for a while before falling on hard times.

It’s been slim pickings the last several years but new head coach Tony Daniels is trying to do something about that. He’s been a program builder as his last couple of stops.

Daniels built up the program at crosstown rival Tulsa Memorial before being hired away to Verdigris for three successful seasons with the Cardinals. Now he’s back to his roots in the Tulsa ISD.

Things couldn’t have gotten off to a much tougher start in Daniels’ initial campaign.

Outside of a 26-7 win over East Central in Week 5, the Eagles have managed more than seven points just once (a 34-14 loss to Coweta three weeks ago).

Last week may have been the low point as Edison was only able to put up 69 total yards against a Noble defense that surrendered 558 yards to Durant just a week before. The Eagles lost 40-7.

Defense has been the key to keeping Edison in many of its games led by Jerome Townsell, who has 143 tackles, nine quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries on the year. Bryce Capron has added 82 stops with Max Burn contributing 78.

The struggles have come offensively as quarterbacks Marcus Mays and Brant Hagar have combined for 388 yards passing and just one touchdown while throwing three interceptions.

Leonard Foster is the top offensive threat for the Eagles with 363 yards rushing and a 5.6 yards per carry average. Townsell has also added 347 yards on the ground.

