Calera pulls away in second half to top Stonewall

CALERA – A big second half flurry was the difference for Calera as the host Bulldogs opened the season with a 65-52 victory over Stonewall Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs had a slim 35-34 lead at intermission before breaking things open by outscoring the Longhorns 15-10 in the third stanza and 15-8 in the fourth period.

“We just wore them down a little in the second half and that was the difference,” head coach Brian Wingfield said. “I thought we played really well defensively throughout the night.”

Zach Taylor spurred the Bulldog attack with 23 points with Hunter Fuller and Fisher Hutchins also tossing in double figures as well with 17 and 11 points respectively. Brackus Williams and Cole Reeve knocked in seven apiece.

Thanks to the defensive effort Calera was able to overcome just eight of 17 shooting at the charity stripe.

The Bulldogs will be back at home on Friday when they play host to Tushka.