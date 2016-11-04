Football playoff scenarios heading into the final week of the regular season can often get pretty complicated.

That is not the case for Bryan County gridiron squads this year. It’s pretty clear cut.

The easiest is Caddo, which has wrapped up a postseason bid in District B-5. The only thing that remains is where the Bruins are going to finish.

With a win tonight Caddo takes third and will visit Wetumka for a regular season rematch next week. A loss at Allen means a trek to state-ranked Weleetka in round one.

For the Durant Lions it’s not quite as simple, but close.

The Lions must defeat Tulsa Edison and have Shawnee topple Noble in order to qualify as District 5A-3’s fourth place representative.

The opponent in the event Durant were to get in would be determined this evening.

If Bishop Kelley wins at Tahlequah the Comets finish as district champs and will be Durant’s road opponent next week. If Kelley loses and Collinsville defeats arch-rival Skiatook, Durant would visit Collinsville. If Tahlequah wins and Collinsville loses, the Lions then would travel to Tahlequah.