Achille falls to Stringtown in opener

ACHILLE – Rough third quarters proved to be key factors for Achille as the Eagles were swept by Stringtown in the season opener Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles dropped a 54-32 verdict in the opening contest and then despite a strong start the Eagles were on the short end of a 49-37 decision.

Next up for Achille is a trip to Colbert on Tuesday.

Girls

Achille looked good in spurts but the Lady Eagles could not overcome dry spells in the first and third periods while dropping the season opener.

Stringtown raced to a 13-4 lead after one quarter before the two squads battled almost dead even in the second stanza.

Another 15-5 flurry by the visitors in the third period helped put the game away.

Sophomore Sommer Rater fueled the attack for Achille, scoring nine of her game-high 14 points in the final quarter. Raychel Alexander finished with 12 points as she poured in 10 of those in the second period alone.

Kaelie Tiemann chipped in four points with Jayme Todd adding two.

Boys

The Eagles came out smoking, grabbing an 18-11 lead after one period before Stringtown countered with a 17-10 edge in the second to knot the score at 28 at intermission.

A disastrous third stanza in which the hosts could not get anything to fall proved to be the deciding factor as the Eagles went scoreless and Stringtown poured in 12 points to take control.

Each team scored nine in the fourth.

Achille had good balance leading the way as Austin McClung pumped in 10 points, Cy Burden added eight and Alex Simmons scored seven.

The Eagles also got three each from Tristan Lawson and Braiden Williams. Trent Gibby, Brayden Prater and Jordan Caceres scored two apiece.