The Two-Minute Warning

Tulsa Edison at Durant

Kickoff: 7:30

Stadium: Paul Laird Field (4,500)

Records: Tulsa Edison 1-8 (1-5 in district), Durant 4-5 (3-3 in district)

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Series History: 11th all-time meeting with Durant holding an 8-2 edge in the series. It’s the first time the teams have met since 2007. Durant has won three in a row over the Eagles since a 28-24 loss in 2004. There have been a few memorable big game meetings, including the 1992 state quarterfinals which Durant prevailed 8-0 with a defensive gem. The Lions won another 10-7 defensive struggle in 1989 at home, driving the length of the field for the game-winning TD in the final two minutes. That propelled Durant to its last district championship.

Last Meeting: You have to go all the way back to 2007 when the Lions blasted Edison, 48-0, fueled by a big night from quarterback Bo White. Durant finished 7-4 that season and qualified for the playoffs.

Last Week: The Lion offense could not get much of anything going, totaling just 76 total yards, including four yards rushing, in a 27-7 loss to Shawnee. Edison had much the same type of luck against Noble, managing only 69 yards of total offense as the Bears rolled to a 40-7 victory.

Key Players: Durant – RB Tre Harper, QB Cade Buchanan, LB Landon Tubbs, S Kolby Blake; Tulsa Edison – RB Leonard Foster, LB/RB Jerome Townsell, LB Bryce Capron, QB Marcus Mays

Notes: Do-or-die for Durant as the Lions must win and get some help from Shawnee with a win over Noble in order to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011. The Lions must find a way to get the offense back on track after a rough outing a week ago. Harper is just over 300 yards away from the DHS single-season rushing record. Buchanan needs 100 yards passing to eclipse 1,000 yards in his first season as the starting QB. Townsell is one of the top tacklers in the state of Oklahoma with 143 stops, including nine quarterback sacks for the Eagles.