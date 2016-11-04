Caddo challenges Allen for crucial playoff position

It’s been a season of highs and lows for the Caddo football team. The Bruins (5-4, 2-2 in district) are hoping to be on the upside tonight when they travel to Allen for the regular season football finale.

The B-5 district showdown will kick off at 7:30 with plenty on the line. Both schools are in the postseason, but at stake is where the teams will play in the first round of the upcoming playoffs. The winner will nail down the third district spot with the loser finishing fourth.

Third place means a road date at Wetumka. That would be a rematch for the Bruins. The fourth spot means a road trip to third-ranked and 8-1 Weleetka.

First things first. Allen and Caddo entered the season projected to battle for the district championship. However it hasn’t worked out that way. Maud has locked up the district top spot and the emergence of Maysville has shifted the importance of this game to playoff positioning.

The Bruins will be looking to put away last week’s 66-16 home mauling by Maysville. The Warriors rolled for 421 rushing yards most coming from junior Deshai Notti who ended the night with 235 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The Norman North transfer also returned a short 57-yard kickoff for a score. In addition, fullback Michael Stewart added a 93-yard touchdown run along with opening the holes for Notti.

“Maysville was little better than what we expected, ” said Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor. “We thought that we could match up with them a little bit. They had a power running game with two kids in the backfield that were tough. As a duo, they were tough to bring down and they blocked for each other well.”

Allen has been up and down this season too.

The Mustangs (2-2, 4-5) lost a narrow 28-26 decision to Maysville two weeks ago before being thumped by Maud 46-22 last week. They have also dropped decisions to possible post playoff foes Weleetka, 44-8, and Wetumka, 28-14. In the showdown versus Maud, Allen succumbed to the duo of Kash Bodkin and Devon Reid. Bodkin threw for 270 yards and Reid added 170 yards rushing.

The Mustangs enter tonight’s showdown minus starting quarterback Colton Frederick. The 6-0, 210, senior run pass threat will be missed. He ran for 104 yards two weeks ago in the narrow loss to the Warriors and was efficient through the air completing 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. However, Fredrick was injured in the Maud loss and won’t play.

Instead, freshman Kason Smith is expected to start. Junior Garrett Wallace (5-8, 175) and burly senior Joe Howshar (6-1, 235) are a couple options at running back. Proctor predicts Howshar will be a load to contend with. “Once he gets going he can create some problems.”

Caddo and Allen met in a preseason scrimmage and Proctor anticipates a tight fit for the Bruins.

“Allen is traditionally a strong football team,” he stated. “They’ve always had some size. I think we have the advantage in team speed. They will try to line up and run over you.”

The Bruin game plan includes making life uncomfortable for the freshman signal caller.

“Hopefully, we can put some pressure on him and cause him to make some mistakes,” Proctor added. “We are going to try to get the pressure on him early. Offensively, we are going to try to spread them out and see how they cover us. I think they will have problems with that.”

Caddo enters the game with injury concerns. An ankle injury will most likely sideline lineman Matthew Jenkins who has 49 tackles and leads the team with four sacks. Versatile Johnathun Atwood is also doubtful. Proctor expects junior Garrett McMichael to help take up some of the slack defensively.

Even though the district title won’t be at stake. The game is a big one for both schools.

“We’re still playing for that third spot in the district and it’s a good spot to be,” Proctor said. “Obviously we played Wetumka a good game here. We would have to go there, but I think we would have a shot. Weleetka would be a little tougher. But it’s not out of the question. You want to go into the game with that in mind. We will see what happens.”

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 8 Steven Crawford

or 33 Garrett McMichael

OL 55 Zach Glover

C 60 Michael Usrey

OL 50 Waylon Stanley

TE 22 Daniel Stone

QB 12 Colton Ledford

FB 20 Clayton Holbrook

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

Defense

DE 16 Avery Brown

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DE 17 Drew Schoolcraft

LB 22 Daniel Stone

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

CB 8 Steven Crawford

or 33 Garrett McMichael

CB 10 Daniel Hawkins

FS 12 Colton Ledford

logo http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Bruin-logo.jpg logo