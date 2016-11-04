Lions face must win against Edison on Senior Night

Go ahead and call it a playoff game tonight as the Durant Lions host Tulsa Edison for Senior Night at Paul Laird Field.

At 4-5 on the season, the Lions are in do-or-die mode and must win to have a chance at securing their first playoff spot since 2011. After last week’s loss to Shawnee, they’ll need help from the Wolves, who will need to defeat Noble on the road as well for Durant to keep the 2016 season alive.

First off, however, they must take care of business in dispatching the 1-8 Eagles in the 7:30 kickoff.

“This opportunity has been the focus all year for our team and coaching staff,” head coach Randy Matthews admitted. “Tonight is very special for 20 seniors in their last game on Paul Laird Field. This is the one you’ll always remember for those seniors. The last game you suit up at your home stadium. It’s just a tremendous group of seniors and one of the best locker rooms I have been around.

“We need to finish up and play our best. We take care of our business and hopefully Shawnee can take care of Noble and give us a chance to keep playing next week.”

The Lions will look to get back to get back to controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football with senior Tre Harper leading the way after managing just four yards rushing in total.

Harper was stymied to just 54 yards on 14 carries a week ago against Shawnee and now has 1,307 yards on the ground, still 300-plus yards away from the single season school record. He is still averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has scored 11 touchdowns.

“Last week was frustrating for us after dominating the line of scrimmage the week before,” Matthews commented. “You have to give Shawnee credit though. They shoved us back the other way. Other than a few snaps we just didn’t get it done up front in the running game or passing game.

“This week we need to put our best foot forward and get back to it up front and establish our running game.”

Edison is still trying to establish an identity in the initial season under the direction of head coach Tony Daniels, who has been successful in stops at Tulsa Memorial and Verdigris in recent years.

The Eagles have been able to run the ball effectively in spurts, but were only able to muster 69 yards of total offense a week ago in the home finale against Noble – a 40-7 loss.

Scoring however has been the biggest issue for Edison, which has totaled just 81 points in nine contests (a 9.0 scoring average). Only twice have the Eagles scored more than a touchdown (a 26-7 win against East Central and 34-14 loss to Coweta).

“They have had some success this season and are a whole lot better team than their record shows,” Matthews added. “We’ve been able to go watch them twice this year in person and if you look at their entire roster from top to bottom they are as good a looking team as you have seen.

“You can’t overlook them. They stayed with Shawnee most of the game and were only down 14-7 late in the third quarter. With the type of athletes they have, they are dangerous. They’ve had some injury problems and switching quarterbacks so we’ll have to see what they are going to come out and try to do this week.”

Sophomore quarterback Cade Buchanan is averaging 100 yards per game passing and should have an opportunity to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with 900 yards and seven scores thus far.

Senior Matthew Knox leads the club with 278 yards receiving on 14 catches. Brandon Davis is close behind with 14 grabs for 267 yards while Jeremy Seward continues to lead the club with 16 receptions and 155 yards.

A big game last week, despite a cast on one hand, allowed sophomore Landon Tubbs to take over the tackling lead on the squad with 81 tackles. Kolby Blake has contributed 75 stops with Jaston Daniels at 74 and Bryan Usry with 73.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 86 Brody Morgan

or 2 Brandon Davis

LT 75 Tyler Olive

LG 56 Braden Rudolf

C 64 Cameron Steadman

RG 53 Jacob Gooch

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 75 Tyler Olive

DT 60 Jared Iscimenler

DT 70 Trever Wann

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 21 Tre Harper

MLB 45 Landon Tubbs

OLB 25 Bryan Usry

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 8 Kolby Blake

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

Lineman Trever Wann will be one of 20 Durant seniors that will be recognized along with their parents tonight before the Lions’ final home game of the regular season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DFB-70a.jpg Lineman Trever Wann will be one of 20 Durant seniors that will be recognized along with their parents tonight before the Lions’ final home game of the regular season.