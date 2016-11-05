Blue River trout stockings begin on time

Despite record warmth in October – and the unusually warm water temps that have resulted from the recent autumn heat wave – the cold-water trout season got underway as scheduled this week at the Blue River near Tishomingo.

Running from Nov. 1 through March 31 each year, this year’s initial stocking of Blue River trout took place on Tuesday when technicians with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation planted rainbow trout in the local stream.

Other designated seasonal trout fisheries across Oklahoma are also receiving rainbows this week, angling spots that range from the Fourche Maline River in Robbers Cave State Park to the 55-acre Lake Watonga in Roman Nose State Park and Lake Carl Etling in Black Mesa State Park.

Unfortunately, ODWC officials indicate in a news release that water temperatures at Perry/CCC Lake and Medicine Creek are currently too warm and that agency biologists will have to wait a week or two before stocking trout in those two spots.

“Trout require cooler water to survive. Water around 70 degrees is simply too warm,” said Barry Bolton, the ODWC chief of fisheries, in a news release. “The most responsible thing to do is to wait until we have water temperatures that are more trout-friendly.”

When water temperatures fall into the 60s, ODWC indicates that technicians will begin stocking trout at both Medicine Creek and Perry/CCC Lake.

Two other locations in the Sooner State – the Lower Illinois River and the Lower Mountain Fork River, where deep lakes and the presence of large dams allows for the continual discharge of trout friendly cold water – are year-round trout fisheries that are unaffected by the recent warm weather.

For those interested in giving the trout at the Blue River a try, ODWC officials indicate that the seasonal trout fishery can be reached by going four miles east of Tishomingo on State Highway 78, then traveling six miles to the north.

Anglers visiting the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area between now and March 31 will find bank access available as well as numerous wade fishing opportunities.

Trout can be caught at the Blue River by a variety of angling methods including light-tackle spinning rods and lures along with fly rods and trout flies.

ODWC reminds anglers that trout fishing regulations – including license requirements, daily bag limits and legal sizes – can be found in the 2016 Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide booklet available at license dealers around the state.

Finally, officials with the state agency note that the 2016 Guide can also be found online at www.wildlifedepartment.com and on the mobile app available for iPhone and Android smart phone users.

