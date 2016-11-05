FFA junior shooters win district title

The Durant FFA Shooting Sports teams competed in the Southeast district shooting sports competition in Broken Bow this week and the junior team placed 1st out of 52 teams to qualify for the state competition on Wednesday in Arcadia. Pictured from left: (senior team) Noah McGinnis, Brayden Bentley, Jeff Jones and Adi Hutchens, (junior team) Clay Laughlin, Austin Rapier, Caden Orlando, Aaric Cryer and Mason Phillips.

