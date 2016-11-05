Savage Storm aims to return to running ways

After being stymied on the road a week ago, Southeastern returns to the friendly confines of Paul Laird Field today for a Senior Day battle with surging Arkansas-Monticello.

The Savage Storm must get their running game back in gear after a tough day at Southern Arkansas in which Southeastern was unable to get much going against a strong Mulerider defense.

Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.

“I was proud of the way our guys tried to battle back last week after getting in a hole early,” head coach Bo Atterberry said. “They (Southern Arkansas) did a good job of stopping our running game and the bottom line is they were much more consistent than us. We just couldn’t sway the momentum.

“We just didn’t execute very efficiently or perform at a high level. We have to do a better job this week and it starts with establishing the running game.”

Against Southern Arkansas the Savage Storm was limited to a season-low 106 yards on the ground as the senior backfield duo of Devlon Wortham and Ronnie Green were each held under 40 yards on 10 carries apiece.

Southeastern should have a solid opportunity to turn that around against a Boll Weevil squad that allows 225 yards per game rushing and was gashed for more than 300 two weeks ago against Ouachita Baptist. They’ll try to get both Wortham and Green over the 1,000-yard mark this week in their final home outing.

“We’ve got to establish the line of scrimmage and get something going on first down,” Atterberry added. “We were in way too many second and third and long situations last week. You’re really limited in what you can do offensively in those situations.”

While Southeastern is coming off a 38-24 loss, Monticello has been outstanding in recent weeks with consecutive wins over Ouachita Baptist and East Central after starting the season with a 2-5 record.

The Boll Weevils like to throw the football, averaging nearly 270 yards per game through the air behind quarterback Cole Sears’ 2,327 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Monticello also has arguably the best receiver in the Great American Conference in junior Jalen Tolliver, who has snagged 59 passes for 922 yards and 12 scores in nine games.

“They (Monticello) are playing really well right now,” Atterberry commented. “They are doing some things differently offensively than they were doing at the start of the season and have the best receiver in the conference. They do a really good job of getting him the football.

“It’s almost impossible to stop him but we have to find a way to contain him. He’s is going to get some catches, but we have to eliminate his momentum-shifting, big-play catches.”

Southeastern is still +7 in turnover ratio for the season but that number has taken a bit of a hit the last two weeks as they lost the turnover battle against both Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas.

The Savage Storm defense has failed to force a turnover in either of those contests.

“We need to get them out of rhythm and create some takeaways like we were doing early in the season,” Atterberry stated. “I feel confident that our guys will be prepared and ready to play at their best and bounce back this week.”

