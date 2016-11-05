The Two-Minute Warning

Arkansas-Monticello at Southeastern

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

Stadium: Paul Laird Field (4,500)

Records: Arkansas-Monticello (4-5), Southeastern (5-4)

Broadcast: MIX 96.1 FM (Southeastern Sports Network)

Series History: Just the 7th all-time meeting and only one of those came prior to 2011. Series is tied 3-3. The Savage Storm has won three of the last four in the series, including a wild 52-49 decision in the last meeting at Paul Laird Field two years ago.

Last Meeting: Defense was the story for Southeastern as the Savage Storm forced six turnovers and held Monticello to just 97 yards of total offense in a 37-0 whitewashing. Southeastern’s running back duo fo Ronnie Green and Devlon Wortham combined for 183 yards yards on 39 carries.

Last Week: Southeastern couldn’t find an offensive answer as they were stymied by Southern Arkansas in a 38-24 road loss. The Savage Storm were held to a season low 106 yards on the ground. Arkansas-Monticello threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns as the Boll Weevils rolled past East Central, 42-21, for their second straight victory.

Key Players: Southeastern – RB Ronnie Green, RB Devlon Wortham, WR Kaymon Farmer, DB Raheem Wilson; Arkansas-Monticello – QB Cole Sears, WR Jalen Tolliver, RB Imani Riley, LB Stacey Warren

Notes: Southeastern is 4-0 at home this season while Monticello is 0-4 on the road. The Boll Weevils have won two games in a row with a high-powered passing attack. The Savage Storm have rushed the football extremely well, especially at home this year. Devlon Wortham needs 51 yards to reach 1,000 for the season while Ronnie Green needs just 71 yards to eclipse the same mark. Southeastern has had two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season only once (1999) in school history. That year it was Scotty Martin and Johnny McHenry. There have only been eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons in school history.