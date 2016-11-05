Posted on by

Friday’s Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Ada 30, Harrah 6

Adair 60, Commerce 14

Afton 62, Quapaw 6

Alex 52, Snyder 0

Allen 72, Caddo 36

Alva 52, Newkirk 0

Anadarko 34, Bridge Creek 0

Antlers 17, Wilburton 0

Apache 21, Elmore City 19

Arkoma 56, Porum 8

Beggs 60, Checotah 19

Berryhill 64, Mannford 14

Bethany 31, Cleveland 0

Bishop Kelley 20, Tahlequah 7

Bixby 35, Sand Springs 19

Blackwell 61, Oklahoma Centennial 14

Blanchard 49, Central 30

Bluejacket 61, Medford 6

Bristow 49, Okmulgee 9

Broken Arrow 52, Sapulpa 16

Burlington 44, Cimarron 32

Cache 36, Newcastle 23

Capitol Hill 26, OKC U.S. Grant 9

Carl Albert 45, Woodward 28

Carnegie 76, Cyril 40

Cashion 54, Pawnee 21

Catoosa 41, McLain/TSST 14

Central High 54, Ryan 0

Central Sallisaw 53, Warner 52

Chelsea 65, Caney Valley 8

Chisholm 40, Tonkawa 12

Christian Heritage Academy 16, Meeker 8

Clinton 35, Elgin 21

Colcord 45, Kansas 26

Collinsville 24, Skiatook 10

Cordell 43, Merritt 20

Corn Bible Academy 46, Temple 0

Coweta 45, Glenpool 6

Coyle def. Bowlegs, forfeit

Crescent 26, Morrison 20

Cushing 46, Kellyville 32

Davenport 55, Prue 0

Davis 43, Coalgate 14

Deer Creek-Lamont 28, Copan 8

Del City 21, OKC Southeast 0

Dewar 54, Canadian 12

Dewey 45, Sperry 42, OT

Dibble 43, Community Christian 12

Douglass 42, Little Axe 14

Drumright 64, Yale 0

Duncan 45, El Reno 21

Durant 28, Tulsa Edison 6

Eufaula 34, Roland 14

Fairview 39, Texhoma 13

Gans 34, Watts 28

Geary 66, Burns Flat-Dill City 20

Grove 52, Miami 19

Guthrie 31, Guymon 6

Hartshorne 36, Spiro 34

Healdton def. Empire, forfeit

Heritage Hall 46, Elk City 14

Hilldale 54, Poteau 32

Hinton 32, Velma-Alma 28

Hobart 40, Walters 26

Hollis 21, Mangum 14

Hugo 41, Valliant 20

Hulbert 58, Fairland 13

Idabel 49, Heavener 0

Jenks 52, Edmond Santa Fe 35

John Marshall 49, Purcell 8

Jones 62, Bethel 13

Keota 58, Cave Springs 12

Kingfisher 63, Oklahoma Christian School 21

Kingston 53, Marietta 34

Laverne 50, Seiling 8

Lawton 49, Deer Creek 0

Lincoln Christian 54, Keys (Park Hill) 0

Lindsay 49, Washington 28

Locust Grove 70, Westville 55

Luther 71, OKC Northeast 12

MacArthur 28, Ardmore 27

Marlow 42, Lexington 14

Maud 62, Strother 0

Maysville 56, Macomb 8

McAlester 51, Tulsa East Central 12

McGuinness 21, Piedmont 0

McLoud 35, Star Spencer 16

Metro Christian 53, Sallisaw 48

Midway 24, Paoli 8

Midwest City 26, Stillwater 17

Millwood 66, Crooked Oak 0

Minco 50, Wellston 6

Mounds 44, Kiefer 14

Mount St. Mary 55, Chandler 22

Muldrow 49, Stigler 36

Muskogee 48, Ponca City 0

Noble 56, Shawnee 33

Norman North 59, Moore 36

Nowata 44, Oklahoma Union 8

Oaks 52, South Coffeyville 0

Okeene 37, Mooreland 0

Okemah 49, Holdenville 14

Oklahoma Christian Academy 21, Wayne 0

Oologah 42, Cascia Hall 14

Owasso 31, Edmond North 30

Pauls Valley 28, Lone Grove 20

Perry 46, Pawhuska 22

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 56, Cherokee 16

Plainview 62, Madill 35

Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Covington-Douglas 0

Pryor 17, Claremore 14

Putnam West 40, Choctaw 37

Regent Prep 49, Welch 48

Rejoice Christian School 42, Foyil 20

Ringling 12, Rush Springs 6

Salina 22, Ketchum 20

Sequoyah-Claremore 31, Tulsa Webster 7

Sharon-Mutual 56, Buffalo 20

Shattuck 58, Canton 8

Southwest Covenant def. Cement, forfeit

Stilwell 44, Tulsa Rogers 28

Sulphur 43, Seminole 6

Summit Christian 27, Porter Consolidated 20

Talihina 51, Savanna 21

Thackerville def. Bokoshe, forfeit

Thomas Fay Custer 26, Beaver 6

Timberlake 82, Boise City 74

Tipton 52, Mountain View-Gotebo 0

Tishomingo 37, Atoka 30

Turpin 52, Ringwood 6

Tuttle 56, Tecumseh 18

Tyrone 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Union 20, Mustang 17

Vian 53, Henryetta 27

Victory Christian 14, Holland Hall 10

Wagoner 61, Vinita 14

Watonga 49, Sayre 10

Waukomis 76, Garber 52

Waurika 80, Fox 34

Waynoka 48, Balko 0

Weatherford 63, Chickasha 35

Webbers Falls 26, Sasakwa 6

Weleetka 34, Depew 14

Westmoore 64, Yukon 44

Wetumka 48, Haileyville 0

Wewoka 33, Haskell 26

Wilson 52, Bray-Doyle 6

Woodland 47, Liberty 12

Wynnewood 55, Crossings Christian School 20

