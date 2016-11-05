Soper tripped up at Clayton

CLAYTON – Soper found the going tough on the road late Thursday night with a pair of losses to Clayton.

The Lady Bears dropped a 46-21 verdict in the first game and Bears couldn’t overcome a tough second quarter in a 70-61 defeat.

Soper visits Victory Life Thursday in its next outing.

Girls

Soper got off to an ice cold start with just two points in the first period and four in the second. The Lady Bears found more offense after intermission with 15 points but it was not enough to rally.

Emilee Moyer tossed in seven points and Kaylee Dennis had six to lead Soper.

Boys

The Bears jumped out to a fast 21-15 lead in the opening quarter but couldn’t buy a bucket in the second frame.

Clayton poured in 21 points to just five for Soper in the second stanza, trailing 36-26 at halftime.

Soper rallied in the second half but could not get over the hump while falling to 1-1 on the season.

Cage Record and Ethan Bacon fueled the Bear offense with 15 points apiece. Bacon connected on three treys.

Bryce Eagan also posted a double-double with 11 points and 22 rebounds. Cody White finished with 10 points.