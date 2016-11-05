Calera’s Harper signs with Seminole State

Calera Bulldog standout infielder Shawn Harper will soon turn in his high school jersey for a Seminole State Junior College uniform after he signed his letter of intent this week at Calera High School.

Seminole State is considered one of the top baseball programs in the nation and head coach James Martin says Harper has the tools to make an immediate impact. But, he was mostly impressed with Harper’s heart.

“He’s a great competitor and that’s what Seminole State is all about,” Martin stated. “He competes hard in every game. I think he can step in and play right away. Of course, we are bringing in guys with the same build and competitive nature. But Shawn is coming from a small school and with a little work on his tools he’ll step right on in there.”

Harper chose Trojans because of their pedigree and knows he can continue to develop and have a chance for a national title. All while chasing an education to become a baseball coach one day.

“They are a top juco program and I know they are going to be able to compete,” Harper commented. “They are one of the top teams and I will have a chance to win a national championship. I’m going to miss everybody at Calera. I love all my teammates.

“I’m really going to miss Coach (Rick) Teafatiller and Coach (Thomas) Evans. They taught me everything about baseball. They developed me as a player and got me here. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Teafatiller has been Calera’s head coach for 10 years and met Harper for the first time in baseball camp at the age of eight years old.

“We are going to be sad to see him go. We were impressed with him when he was young – how talented he was. He has worked hard and spent almost every minute of life playing and thinking about baseball,” said Teafatiller. “Seminole is the epitome of junior college baseball in the nation. I think this is a great move for Shawn. It’s going to be a stepping stone into something bigger.”

Calera baseball standout Shawn Harper signed a scholarship offer with Seminole State this week. Pictured front row (from left): Bryce Harper, Shawn Harper, Melissa Harper, Ricki Harper and Colt Harper. Back row (from left): Head coach Rick Teafatiller, Diana Harper, Jack Harper, Joanne Partin and Lonnie Partin. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_CaleraHarperSigningPic.jpg Calera baseball standout Shawn Harper signed a scholarship offer with Seminole State this week. Pictured front row (from left): Bryce Harper, Shawn Harper, Melissa Harper, Ricki Harper and Colt Harper. Back row (from left): Head coach Rick Teafatiller, Diana Harper, Jack Harper, Joanne Partin and Lonnie Partin.