Caddo doubled up by Allen in regular season finale

ALLEN – Caddo spotted Allen a 20-0 lead and could never get over the hump in a comeback bid, falling 72-36 in the regular season finale to the Mustangs.

Despite the loss the Bruins still qualify for the postseason but will have their work cut out for them next week when they travel to third-ranked Weleetka in round one.

The hosts utilized a pair of touchdown runs runs a TD pass to take a quick 20-0 advantage before Caddo responded with a long Daniel Hawkins scoring burst with 1:08 left in the opening stanza.

Allen then scored again on the final play of the quarter for a 28-6 lead but the Bruins answered on another long scoring run, this time from Garrett McMichael just one play into the second frame. That narrowed the gap to 28-14 but it was short-lived.

The Mustangs scored on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 28 points before Caddo got back on the board. Daniel Stone bolted in for the touchdown and then hooked up with Avery Brown on a two-point conversion pass just 45 seconds before intermission.

Allen still had time however and tacked on a long touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining for a 50-22 halftime lead.

Caddo put together one of its best drives of the contest to start the second half, culminating on a Colton Ledford one-yard plunge on a quarterback sneak. He then hit Stone with a two-point conversion pass to narrow the lead to 50-30.

The teams then traded scores with Hawkins notching his second touchdown of the night for Caddo on a long run with 3:50 left in the third.

That cut the deficit back to 58-36 but proved to be the final Bruin points as Allen put it away with a long run and short touchdown pass.

The Bruins finish the regular season with a 5-5 record.

Daniel Hawkins scored on a couple of long runs Friday night at Allen but the Bruins came out on the short end of a 72-36 decision. Caddo opens the playoffs this week on the road at third-ranked Weleetka. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_CaddoFB-10a.jpg Daniel Hawkins scored on a couple of long runs Friday night at Allen but the Bruins came out on the short end of a 72-36 decision. Caddo opens the playoffs this week on the road at third-ranked Weleetka.