The Durant Lions turned in a solid defensive effort and cashed in Tulsa Edison miscues for a 28-6 Senior Night victory Friday at Paul Laird Field.

That took care of their part of the playoff equation, but they didn’t get the help they needed as Noble posted nearly 600 yards passing and eight touchdowns through the air in a 56-33 thrashing of Shawnee. That slotted the Bears, whose only district losses came to McAlester and Durant, into second place in District 5A-3 and a home postseason game next week.

Coweta ended up third and Shawnee fourth, one game ahead of the Lions, who came up just short of their first playoff berth since 2011 but wrapped up with five wins – their most since that 2011 finish.

“It’s good to finish off with a win,” head coach Randy Matthews stated afterward. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t make the playoffs and can’t keep playing next week, but this group has gotten better this year.

“We wish all our district representatives good luck in the playoffs and hope we are one of those four next year.”

Durant’s rushing defense was stout throughout the night, yielding just one yard on 19 carries, and in the process forced the Eagles to go to the air more than they were accustomed.

The Lions were able to force a pair of turnovers on interceptions from Landon Tubbs and Dakota Finley, turning one of those into points.

The first of those came early in the contest when Durant cashed in a short field after a Tubbs pick for its first score on a 32-yard Tre Harper run just over three minutes into the contest. The extra point however failed to leave the hosts with a 6-0 lead.

Durant put together a 60-yard march late in the period but failed to come away with points as a 31-yard field goal try by Bryan Usry sailed wide right.

After being stymied to just two yards of total offense by the Lion defense in the opening stanza, Edison found a spark in the passing game early in the second frame with three big pass completions to set up a game-tying Jerome Townsell one-yard scoring plunge.

Despite sputtering early on, the Lions immediately countered with their best drive of the evening, covering 86 yards in 10 plays as Cade Buchanan connected with Matthew Knox for a 34-yard touchdown. Buchanan then hit Kolby Blake with the two-point conversion and a 14-6 Durant lead just over two minutes before the half.

“We just didn’t execute very well offensively in the first half,” Matthews added. “Give Edison credit, they came out with a different look and were taking things away. It took us a little while to adjust.”

The Lions had to punt in their initial possession of the second half but not the second as they found some holes for Harper, who rushed eight times on a 77-yard scoring march, including the final three yards to paydirt. Brandon Davis chipped in a 10-yard scamper and Buchanan hooked up with Knox for a nice 27-yard gain into the red zone.

Less than a minute later Durant found the end zone again as Jaston Daniels scored on a punt return for the second straight week – this time rumbling 65 yards to make it 28-6 with Dax Chapman’s extra point.

The two clubs then exchanged possessions the rest of the way with the Lions continuing to put the clamps on the Eagle offense, including five quarterback sacks and eight tackles for losses.

Senior Trever Wann accounted for two and a half of the sacks to lead the way. Tubbs also notched a pair of tackles for losses as did Parker Morgan and Jared Iscimenler.

“Our defense did a great job shutting them down most of the night,” Matthews commented. “They have some really talented players and we contained them very well.”

Edison wrapped up with 134 total yards, 133 of which came through the air.

Durant notched 314 yards, led by Harper’s 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He ends the year with 1,464 yards on the ground.

Buchanan totaled 106 yards passing to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in his first season as the starting quarterback.

Knox finished with 117 total yards, including three receptions for 96 yards.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

