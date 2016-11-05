Local players named Fast Pitch All-State

The Bryan County area was well represented on the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-State Teams announced this week.

Three seniors from the 5A state runner-up Durant Lady Lions were selected for the Large East team while three others from Tushka’s state championship club were picked for the Small East squad.

Durant placed three on the All-State team for the first time ever with pitcher Sydney Hampton, first baseman Destinee Lewis and third baseman Breanna Simmons all being selected. Head coach Aaron Mullens was the coaches’ choice to lead the Large East team as well.

Tushka honorees for the prestigious team were Brayden Tisdale, Jaylee Eaves and Anna Boyd. Head Coach David Durbin was also selected to coach the All-State group this summer.

Rock Creek’s Ashlynn Robinson and Silo’s Karissa Marshall received All-State honors as well on the Small East team.

Those players and coaches will participate in the All-State Games slated for June 10, 2017 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

Hampton’s numbers during her senior year as the Lady Lion ace on the rubber were staggering to say the least, including a string of scoreless innings that reached into the 20s. She compiled a 34-4 record and 1.10 earned run average yielding just 108 hits in 197 1/3 innings for a .154 opposing batting average. She also struck out 199 batters and walked only 38.

The senior’s numbers at the plate were exceptional as well, hitting .464 for the season, including 13 doubles, three triples and a home run. She drove in 38, scored 30 times and maybe most impressively struck out just six times in 143 plate appearances.

Lewis had opposing pitchers worried all season with her extraordinary power as she was on the receiving end of a plethora of free passes.

She finished with a .490 batting averaging, which included eight doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Lewis also drove in 40 runs and scored 38 all while being gifted 30 walks in 135 plate appearances.

Simmons was a Durant catalyst batting in the middle of the order and playing a strong third base. She notched a .414 average at the plate with seven doubles and a triple while also driving in 28 runs and scoring 28 as well.

“It’s the first time in program history that we have ever had the maximum amount of players make the All-State team,” Mullens commented. “We are very proud of the way those three conducted themselves both on and off the field. They put in a lot of time and effort into the game. They were consistent and diligent in the workout regiments and have been rewarded for that.

“We are excited about the opportunity to represent our program, school and community at the All-State Games in June.”

Robinson put up some impressive numbers throughout her career as a Rock Creek Lady Mustang. Those included a 52-27 career record, 1.76 earned run average and 443 strikeouts in 483 1/3 innings. Opponents only hit .204 with her in the circle.

At the plate, the Rock Creek stalwart put up massive numbers as well, hitting .481 for her career. She posted 42 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs while driving in 107 total runs. She also scored 111 runs.

“Ashlynn has been one of the best players that I have ever had the opportunity to coach,” Rock Creek head coach Wade Johnson said. “She has worked hard her entire career to earn the success she has achieved. She is one of those special young ladies that only comes along every so often.

“I will miss her a lot and am very grateful for what she has done for our program.”

Leading Silo to just its second fast pitch state tournament ever this year, Marshall was a mainstay at catcher despite the ability to play almost anywhere on the field for Coach Mike Lawless’ squad. Opponents definitely thought twice about stealing with her behind the plate.

Marshall really did her damage at the plate while batting in the leadoff position. Her eye for the strike zone was just phenomenal all year as she struck out just twice in 127 plate appearances this fall.

The offensive spark plug notched a .453 batting average, which included 12 doubles, five triples and two home runs. She drove in 30 runs and scored a whopping 52. Her most impressive numbers however may have been in stolen bases as she swiped 43 in her 44 attempts.

“She is the best player I have ever coached,” Lawless added. “She matured so much as a young lady throughout her career and worked extremely hard day in and day out. Defensively, she was so good behind the plate and controlled the running game. Offensively, if she got on to lead off an inning we almost always scored. She was so good at generating runs, without us even getting a hit a lot of times.

“Karissa is just a remarkable player. I was fortunate to get the opportunity to coach her. She will be tough to replace.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Silo’s Karissa Marshall slides in safely at second base during the state tournament for one of her 43 stolen bases on the season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_MarshallSteal.jpg Silo’s Karissa Marshall slides in safely at second base during the state tournament for one of her 43 stolen bases on the season. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Rock Creek’s Ashlynn Robinson fires in a pitch for one of her 443 career strikeouts. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_AshlynnPitch.jpg Rock Creek’s Ashlynn Robinson fires in a pitch for one of her 443 career strikeouts. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Breanna Simmons races around the bases for one her 38 runs scored this fall for the Lady Lions. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_SimmonsRun.jpg Breanna Simmons races around the bases for one her 38 runs scored this fall for the Lady Lions. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Durant’s Sydney Hampton delivers a pitch en route to one of her 34 victories in the circle this year. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_HamptonPitch2.jpg Durant’s Sydney Hampton delivers a pitch en route to one of her 34 victories in the circle this year. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Destinee Lewis blasts one of her 21 extra base hits during a sensational senior year in which she batted .490. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_LewisHit.jpg Destinee Lewis blasts one of her 21 extra base hits during a sensational senior year in which she batted .490. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat