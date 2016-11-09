Big 4th period lifts Tushka girls over Rattan

RATTAN – The Tushka Lady Tigers rode a big fourth quarter comeback to topple host Rattan, 63-62, in a thriller that went right down to the wire.

Tushka’s boys weren’t quite as fortunate as they couldn’t pull off the rally in a 67-62 loss to the Rams.

The Tigers will be back on the road at Stuart on Friday night.

Girls

Senior Jaylee Eaves and junior Ryann Cochran combined for 38 points as the Lady Tigers came alive after trailing 47-42 after three quarters.

Tushka led 17-13 early and 30-29 at intermission before the hosts poured in 18 points in a big third.

Eaves and Cochran each pumped in 19 points apiece to lead the charge. Grace Wall also hit double figures with 10 points and Lauren Hauff finished with six.

Boys

Big efforts by the senior duo of Dillon Mansell and Zach Dill kept the Tigers in contention but couldn’t quite get over the hump in a narrow defeat.

Mansell paced the offensive charge with 21 points and Dill notched 19 to spark the offense.

Marcus Hampton ended with 10 points, Zak Southerland and Conner Sutton popped in six apiece and Tristian Nuttall contributed two.