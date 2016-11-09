Bennington cruises past Wapanucka with strong defensive effort

WAPANUCKA – Bennington utilized aggressive defensive pressure across the board to sweep games on the road at Wapanucka on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears pulled away in the second half with a stifling defense for a 42-33 victory.

In the nightcap it was all Bears with Bennington running away to a 57-10 victory.

Bennington will be back on the road Friday traveling to Colbert for its next outing.

Girls

Bennington got off to a fast start with a 14-6 lead after one quarter before taking an 18-14 advantage to the halftime break.

The difference came in the third period however as the Lady Bears pulled away with a 14-7 edge to extend the lead to double figures.

It was a balanced attack for Bennington paced by Kindal Stricklen’s 10 points.

Alexus Gibson tossed in eight, Madison Currie and Maria Martinez scored seven apiece with Kristen Wilson contributing five points.

Boys

It was over early on as Bennington sprinted to a 24-2 lead after one quarter and 37-4 at the halftime break.

The Bears got terrific offense with Austin Malone leading the charge with nine points, including a trio of three-pointers.

Talon McWilliams and Johnny Mays pumped in eight apiece, Kody Powell scored seven with Jason Farris adding six. Joe Rochelle, Ryan Harrelson and Tucker McWilliams contributed five each while Wade Hearod and Andrew McDonald had two apiece.