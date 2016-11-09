Rock Creek sweeps conference pair from Boswell

BOKCHITO – The Rock Creek Mustangs dismantled Boswell in a strong Bryan County Conference sweep on Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs blew by Boswell in a decisive 56-39 win. Then Rock Creek boys overpowered the Scorpions, 68-42.

Girls

It was a comeback win for the Lady Mustangs as they rallied from a three-point halftime deficit, took the lead in the third quarter and never looked back.

There was not much scoring in the first quarter as Boswell led 8-7 headed in the second period.

The Lady Scorpions started the second quarter with a 12-2 run and led 20-9. Breah Stewart hit two 3-pointers and finished off a three point play at the free throw line. In the run and Hailey Belvin also hit a 3-pointer.

Then Rock Creek’s offense got hot and went on a 13-4 flurry to end the period and cut into Boswell’s lead 24-21 at halftime. Heflin started the run with a three-point bucket and jumper. Jacey Angello hit two baskets, Michalea Stinson hit a 3-pointer and Macy Converse spilt her free throws.

The Lady Mustangs took a 29-28 lead early in the third quarter when Lainey Jestis hit a big 3-pointer. Then Rock Creek took over the game after they went on a 17-0 run to close out the quarter. Jestis had the hot hand in the as she scored 11 points on the back of three 3-pointers. Brittany Farrinton, Hannah Heflin and Stinson all had buckets.

Boswell outscored Rock Creek in the final period 12-10, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Mustangs held on for the win.

Jestis led the way for the Lady Mustangs with 14 points, all of which came in the third quarter. Heflin pitched in 12 points.

Top scorers for Boswell were Stewart with 17 points and her teammate Belvin tossed in 12 points.

Boys

The game was never in doubt for the Mustangs as dominated the entire game.

Rock Creek came out of the gates with a very upbeat offense and took a 13-point lead over the cold shooting Scorpions.

Rock Creek had a slim 6-5 lead with five minutes on the clock when the Mustangs rattled off a 19-7 run and took a 25-12 advantage to end the quarter. Brock Allen made three 3-point buckets in the run and also a layup. James also made three point baskets, Davis Rogers scored three points and Green made a jumper.

The Mustangs kept their foot on the pedal in the second period as they outscored Boswell 19-5. Allen had another big quarter as he scored eight points. Macy Converse and Green both put up four points each and the Mustangs led 44-17.

The Scorpions came out of halftime with an 8-0 run and then Rock Creek’s defense made big plays that turned into points as the Mustangs went on an 8-2 run and led 52-27 headed into final frame.

Rock Creek was led by Allen’s 25 point performance. Both Austin Green and Darin James scored 10 points each. Hayden Dill was the Scorpions lead performer with 12 points and Aaron Taylor was close behind with 11 points.

Rock Creek’s Shacona Vandenburg skies for a basket against Boswell defenders during Tuesday’s action. Vandenburg helped spur the Mustangs to a 68-42 win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_RockCreekBoys-25ShaconaVandenberg.jpg Rock Creek’s Shacona Vandenburg skies for a basket against Boswell defenders during Tuesday’s action. Vandenburg helped spur the Mustangs to a 68-42 win. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat Boswell standout Breah Stewart drives around a pair of Rock Creek defenders on the way to the basket on this play Tuesday night. Stewart notched a game-high 17 points but it wasn’t enough as Boswell fell to a big second half Rock Creek surge, 56-39. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_BoswellGirls-22aBreahStewart.jpg Boswell standout Breah Stewart drives around a pair of Rock Creek defenders on the way to the basket on this play Tuesday night. Stewart notched a game-high 17 points but it wasn’t enough as Boswell fell to a big second half Rock Creek surge, 56-39. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat