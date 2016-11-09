Achille sweeps conference pair from Colbert

COLBERT – Cold shooting starts proved to be fatal for Colbert in the season opener as they dropped a pair of Bryan County Conference tilts to visiting Achille on Tuesday night.

In the girls contest, Achille got off to a blazing start to notch its first conference win in two years, 48-22, as the hosts managed just two points over the contest’s first 11-plus minutes.

The boys’ game was a tough, defensive struggle but Achille found the hot hand against the shorthanded Leopards, taking a 35-20 win.

Achille returns home Thursday to face Coleman while Colbert will be back in action on Friday when it hosts Bennington.

Girls

It was a dominant start for the Lady Eagles as they scored the first seven points of the contest and then reeled off 15 in a row after a Colbert basket by Danielle Hayden.

That gave Achille a commanding 22-2 lead, spurred by seven early points from Raychel Alexander along with six each from Sommer Rater and Kaelie Tiemann.

Colbert finally stemmed the tide a bit with a putback by Kierstin McCraw with 4:47 left in the second stanza to make it 22-4 but Achille was able to maintain a 31-9 lead into the halftime break.

The Lady Leopards could never quite find an answer for the inside-outside combination of Tiemann and Alexander as well as the quickness of Rater, who tossed in four first half buckets in transition after Colbert turnovers.

“When we can get our inside-outside game going we are pretty good,” Achille head coach April McClung said. “We did a nice job in transition, especially early and were able to get some easy baskets for Sommer.

“The good start really helped build our confidence.”

Colbert came out the second half with a zone defense that seemed to give the Lady Eagles problems at first but the Lady Leopards weren’t able to counter with much of a run, scoring just eight points in the third stanza. Six of those came via three-pointers from Brady Rowland.

It was 39-17 Achille after three periods after Alexander drained her fourth trey of the game in the closing minute.

The Lady Eagles were able to cruise the rest of the way.

“We got a little away from our offense when they went to the zone in the third, but we started going back inside to Kaylie and were able to get things going again,” McClung added. “Kaelie had a really nice game for us inside.”

Alexander finished with a game-high 16 points, including five three-pointers to fuel the Achille offensive attack. Tiemann had a strong outing with 12 points along with 10 rebounds while Rater also contributed double figures with 10 points, all in transition after steals.

Jackie Todd scored six and Jayme Todd added four for the Lady Eagles.

Colbert was topped by Rowland’s six points with Hayden chipping in four. Leigha Brown notched three with Zoe Cardenas, Toree Buck, McCraw and Kiana Love adding two each. McKenzie Lynn scored one point.

“This is the biggest win we’ve had in the two years I have been here,” McClung commented. “It’s our first win against a conference opponent so hopefully that will help start building us a little more confidence. The girls are obviously very excited.”

Boys

Colbert came in missing a pair of key starters due to disciplinary action but played solid defensively to give the Leopards a chance at the opening win.

Achille junior sharpshooter Braiden Williams proved to be the difference as he caught fire from outside, providing the lift that the Eagles needed.

“We are struggling scoring right now,” Achille coach Andrew McClung commented. “Braiden did a good job of keeping us going though. He got hot and carried us when we couldn’t really get anything else to fall.”

Williams hit one of his five three-pointers to open the game, giving Achille the lead it would never relinquish.

The Eagles built a 7-2 lead before freshman Dillion Winger sank a trey to cut the Colbert deficit to 7-5 after one quarter. Achille pushed the margin to 14-9 at intermission in a low-scoring first half.

It was the third period when Williams really caught fire with three treys to fuel an 11-4 run for Achille that virtually put it away.

Down 30-14 midway through the fourth, the Leopards scored six straight points with Ronnie Rickman tossing in four to lead the way. An Austin McClung conventional three-point play put an end to Colbert comeback however.

Williams finished with 17 points to top all scorers. McClung chipped in seven, Jordan Caceres had three while Brayden Prater, Cy Burden and Alex Simmons scored two apiece.

Rickman spurred the charge for Colbert with seven points in the contest.

“Austin did a good job of controlling things when they made their run in the fourth quarter,” Coach McClung stated. “We’re going to have to play a lot better defense as the year goes a long until we can get some consistent offense going.

“We’ve been able to play a lot of different guys and they are doing alright so far. We’ve still got a long way to go though as they keep gaining experience.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Sommer Rater looks to make a pass to an Achille teammate during Tuesday night’s action at Colbert. Rater scored 10 points and had five steals as the Lady Eagles posted a 48-22 win, their first Bryan County Conference triumph in two years. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_SommerRater.jpg Sommer Rater looks to make a pass to an Achille teammate during Tuesday night’s action at Colbert. Rater scored 10 points and had five steals as the Lady Eagles posted a 48-22 win, their first Bryan County Conference triumph in two years. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Achille junior Braiden Williams is closely guarded on this play by Colbert’s Ronnie Rickman. Williams poured in five three-pointers and a game-high 17 points to fuel the Eagles to a 35-20 victory Tuesday night. Rickman had seven p for the Leopards. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_AchilleColbertboys.jpg Achille junior Braiden Williams is closely guarded on this play by Colbert’s Ronnie Rickman. Williams poured in five three-pointers and a game-high 17 points to fuel the Eagles to a 35-20 victory Tuesday night. Rickman had seven p for the Leopards. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat