Tubbs named Vyve Player of the Week

SHAWNEE — Durant sophomore linebacker Landon Tubbs was named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his outstanding play in the Lions 28-6 win over Tulsa Edison Friday night.

Despite playing with one hand in a cast, Tubbs was a one-man wrecking crew totaling eight total tackles, two tackles for losses, one pass broken up and an interception that set up a Lion touchdown in the win over the Eagles.

The Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week is presented to the player who most exemplifies competition, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship for his high school team each Friday night.

For week 10, that player is Durant’s Landon Tubbs.

“We are very committed to the communities we serve,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “Nothing brings communities together like high school football, and Vyve is honored to be associated with Durant football and recognize the Lions dedicated players and team each week.”

