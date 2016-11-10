SE rivalry showdown scary

Scary.

The election by itself was pretty scary and now we have the Southeastern-East Central football game in the same week.

On paper, coach Bo Atterberry’s Savage Storm footballers should beat the Tigers by two or three touchdowns. On grass, the season records and numbers and history mean absolutely nothing.

The only sure thing in this storied rivalry is that it will be a slobber-knocker.

It would take a ton of research, but it would be interesting to know how many times the favored (on paper) team has been upended.

It has often been a season-saver for the underdog to knock off the favorite. There have been occasions of hostility associated with this game, at times in the bleachers prior to kickoff.

This rivalry is being called the 100-year war. According to my bleary-eyed count, Saturday will indeed be the 100th meeting of the teams that love to hate each other.

Also, by my bleary-eyed count, this will be the 73rd-consecutive confrontation. Southeastern holds a 47-46-6 edge through the first 99 years.

True Southeastern fans will recall the 1976 shootout at Ada. Coach Duke Christian’s Savages pulled out a dramatic 35-34 victory decided by a two-point conversion run by Jesse (The Count) Morris behind some of the greatest blocking in the history of the game.

That huge win highlighted an 8-3 campaign that featured an Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference championship and it was the absolute greatest football game I have ever seen.

Southeastern is 6-4 going into the game and East Central is 1-9. This takes us back to scary.

Ada is less than an hour up the road. The Tigers will fired up to spoil Southeastern’s season. The Tigers have nothing to lose in this Great American Conference game.

The fans have everything to gain. Do yourself a huge favor and go see this one.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Harding atop the list at a perfect 10-0.

Henderson State and Southern Arkansas are tied for second at 8-2 each.

Southeastern, Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist are locked in a four-way tie for fourth place with identical 6-4 records.

Arkansas-Monticello, Northwestern and Southwestern are each 4-6, Oklahoma Baptist is 2-8 with East Central and Southern Nazarene at 1-9.

THIS WEEK’S schedule offers four starting times.

Ouachita visits Henderson State and Southern Nazarene is at Oklahoma Baptist for 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Southeastern travels to East Central and Arkansas Tech goes to Harding in 2 p.m. starts.

Southern Arkansas travels to Arkansas-Monticello for a 3 p.m. contest and Northwestern is at Southwestern for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

LAST WEEK’S results had Southeastern defeating Arkansas-Monticello 44-26 and Southern Arkansas topping East Central 37-24.

Also, Henderson State 40, Southern Nazarene 7; Arkansas Tech 24, Southwestern 20; Harding 24, Northwestern 7; and Ouachita Baptist 51, Oklahoma Baptist 28.

BY THE NUMBERS, Southeastern has the edge in three of the four categories.

The Storm outscore the Tigers by 16.1 points per game, 35.2 to 19.1 ppg.

SE averages 230.1 yards per game on the ground to 74.4 for EC, a plus of 155.7 ypg.

The Tigers are up by 41.8 yards a game in passing with 255.7 to SE’s 215.9 ypg.

Total offense goes to Southeastern by 115.9 yards per game on 446.0 to 330.1 for East Central.

INDIVIDUALLY, Southeastern’s Ronnie Green has jumped to No. 2 in the conference with 110.5 yards per game and teammate Devlon Wortham is third at 104.3 ypg, trading places on the strength of Green’s 176-yard effort in the win over Arkansas-Monticello last week.

Green (1,105) and Wortham (1,043) give SE a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the same year, which is not something one sees every year or even decade.

Green paces the Storm with 186 carries for 1,105 yards, 5.9 per rush, seven touchdowns and a long gain of 80 yards.

Wortham has carried 157 times for 1,043 yards, 6.6 per attempt, 17 rushing TDs plus one receiving score, a long of 58 and 104.3 yards per game.

Tre’von Jackson (5-10, 200, senior from Sanger, Texas) tops the Tigers with 79 carries for 291 rushing yards, 3.7 yards per carry, two touchdowns, a long gain of 85 and 36.4 yards per game. Je’Qualon Wright (5-9, 185, freshman from Dallas and Seagoville, Texas, high school) averages 31.4 yards per game on 73 carries for 251 yards, 3.4 per rush, one TD and a long run of 41 yards.

Storm quarterback C.B. Cantwell has completed 180 of 280 passes for 2,159 yards and a 64.29 completion percentage, 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions, a long gain of 74 and 215.9 yards per game.

EC’s Brooks Holder (6-1, 185, senior from Tuleta, Texas, and East Texas Baptist) has hit 121 of 232 passes for 1,484 yards, 52.2 completion percentage, 12 TDs, 14 picks, a long of 80 and 148.5 yards per game.

Jackson Lamb (6-4, 235, sophomore from Frisco, Texas) is 88 of 140 for 1,073 yards, 62.9 completion percentage, eight scores, five interceptions, a long of 59 and 178.8 yards per game. Lamb is not listed in the conference statistics.

Kaymon Farmer leads SE receivers at 61.67 yards per game on 43 catches for 555 yards, 12.91 per grab, six touchdowns and a long of 74.

Bryce Steele is next for the Storm at 49.3 yards per game on 39 receptions for 493 yards, 12.64 per catch, six TDs and a long of 35.

EC’s David Moore (6-2, 225, senior from Gainesville, Texas) averages 77.1 yards per game on 49 catches for 771 yards, 15.7 per grab, 10 touchdowns and a long of 59.

GAME TIME is 2 p.m. Saturday when Southeastern visits East Central for the last football game of 2016.

Take all of these numbers, throw in a big pot, stir well, bring to a boil, put on your helmet, drop by the Southeastern Alumni Tailgate party behind Norris Field and prepare to be entertained.