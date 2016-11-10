Upcoming Sooner State quail season should be superb

“By nightfall we both had a jacketful of birds, and as we cruised slowly homeward we agreed that this old world, in spite of the ills that beset it, was still a pretty good place for two half-cracked birdhunters to be in.”

– Author Havilah Babcock in “How to Miss Birds”

Over the decades, truth be told, there haven’t been very many bad quail hunting seasons across Oklahoma, thanks in great part to the Sooner State’s superb habitat for the bobwhite quail.

And in most years, that habitat – along with timely precipitation – has worked its upland magic to the point that Oklahoma hunters generally find plenty of instances where their pointing bird dogs are locked up tight on coveys of quail.

Until recent years, that is.

Because after the on-again, off-again searing drought conditions that have plagued the southern Great Plains over the last dozen years or so, even the legendary quail hunting action found north of the Red River has fallen on occasional hard times.

But thanks to better weather and environmental conditions over the past few years, the table appears to be set once again for another season of good – and maybe even great – quail hunting action to take place this fall and winter.

In fact, with the Oklahoma quail hunting season opening up this weekend on Nov. 12 and running through Feb. 15, biologists with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation are quite optimistic about hunting prospects

Why the good expectations? Because ODWC biologists indicate that the state’s quail population is on the upswing for the fourth consecutive season after the agency’s annual roadside surveys were conducted in August and in October.

Taking place annually since 1990, the surveys are an integral part of ODWC’s upland game bird work. Designed to assess the state’s quail population from year to year, such roadside counts (in every statewide county except Oklahoma and Tulsa) take place along 84 pre-determined routes that are 20 miles long.

How good are this year’s roadside counts?

Well, with the best habitat generally located to the west of Interstate 35, weather conditions and the quality of nesting and brood rearing habitat this year has allowed Oklahoma bobwhite quail numbers to soar to levels not seen in the past 10 years.

Specifically, ODWC says in its news release that the Sooner State’s overall quail population is up 38.48 percent over 2015. Better yet, biologists indicate that it’s up 44.6 percent over the state’s longtime historical average.

“Overall the season outlook is very positive for Oklahoma, particularly in the northwest and southwest regions of the state,” said Derek Wiley, upland game biologist with ODWC, in an agency news release.

“The other four regions in our survey do not hold the densities of quail that the two western regions do,” he added.

“However, where quail habitat has been managed for, there will be pockets of huntable (bird populations).”

Wiley said that this year, five of the six survey regions across the Sooner State have higher numbers of quail than biologists found a year ago.

In fact, the only place that has suffered a decline in quail numbers is in the north-central region of Oklahoma where population numbers are down 21-percent when compared to last fall.

But even there, the news isn’t all bad since the region’s quail population remains at the 27-year long-term average for the region.

Wiley notes that in addition to the good news about 2016 bobwhite quail numbers across Oklahoma, there is also plenty of good news concerning the state’s other quail species, the scaled quail.

In fact, biologists found some three scaled quail, or blue quail as they are also commonly known, on the survey routes across western Oklahoma. That figure represents the highest population of blues since 1993 according to the ODWC news release.

“There will be plenty of opportunity to harvest quail all across Oklahoma this hunting season,” said Wiley.

That’s good news for wingshooters that are addicted to the upland game bird chase, hunters that include Alan Peoples, chief of ODWC’s wildlife division.

“My all-time favorite meal is fried quail with biscuits and gravy,” said Peoples.

While many such meals come from hunts conducted on private land rich with bobwhite quail coveys, Oklahoma is blessed with ample public hunting opportunity too, particularly in the state’s western counties.

“There are many thousands of acres on public wildlife management areas (WMAs) that are specifically managed for bobwhite quail,” said Peoples in the ODWC news release.

“WMAs that should produce good numbers of quail (this year) include Packsaddle, Black Kettle, Sandy Sanders, Beaver River, Cooper, Ellis County and Fort Supply.”

At many such spots, Wiley indicates that quail hunters will find wing boxes where hunters are encouraged to help ODWC’s ongoing research efforts into quail populations and habitat trends.

At such wing boxes (located at Kaw, Packsaddle, Beaver River, Pushmataha and Cross Timber WMAs), hunters are being asked to fill out data sheets and to donate wings from harvested birds.

All in all, the 2016-17 quail hunting season should be a good one for Oklahoma wingshooters who thrill at the sight of pointers locked up on point with a wind-driven snootful of Mr. Bobwhite.

And given the abundance of these flighty upland game birds, the upcoming hunting campaign is the perfect time to get back out in the field with novice hunters and young bird dogs.

“This would be a good year to introduce young people to quail hunting,” said Peoples. “And (to) remember that good bird years make good bird dogs.”

Even if you find a way to miss a bird or two on the covey rise. But if you do, in a year of great habitat and hunting prospects, there should be ample opportunity to find new quail coveys and to knock down a limit of bobwhites.

Something guaranteed to produce a limit of good smiles on the lengthy drive home.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

