Area Basketball Roundup

Boswell 64, Clayton 31 (Girls)

Boswell rode a high-scoring attack and a monster second quarter to victory over visiting Clayton, 64-31, on Thursday night.

The Lady Scorpions trailed 11-10 after one stanza before erupting for an 18-4 flurry in the second to grab the lead for good. They continued the onslaught with 17 points in the third frame and 19 in the fourth to put the victory away.

Hailey Belvin exploded for a game-high 26 points, including a perfect eight for eight at the charity stripe.

Virginia Beddo canned three treys and added 15 points while Breah Stewart also hit double figures with 11. Sadie Fomby and Erin Caldwell pumped in six each.

Overall, the Lady Scorpions connected on 18 of 25 at the free throw line, including nine of 12 in the fourth quarter.

Clayton 87, Boswell 71 (Boys)

Sophomore Aaron Taylor scorched the nets for 28 points but Boswell came out on the short end of an 87-71 shootout with Clayton.

The Scorpions trailed just 19-16 after one and 40-33 at halftime before the visitors came out on fire in the third, pouring in 30 points to take control. Boswell trailed 70-49 after three periods before outscoring Clayton in the fourth by a 22-17 margin.

Hayden Dill also contributed 12 points for Boswell, all of which came in the first half. Brett Anderson scored seven, Jesus Rubio and Levi Russell had six apiece with Lee Roberts ending with five points.

Free throw shooting hurt the Scorpions as they connected on only seven of 19 at the line.

Coleman 56, Achille 34 (Girls)

The host Achille Lady Eagles got off to a slow start and could not find an answer for the hot hand of Coleman’s Taylor Barrett in a 56-34 loss Thursday night.

Barrett poured in 35 points to spur the Lady Wildcats, who led from start to finish.

After just 18 points through three periods, Achille finally found a little bit of offensive rhythm in the fourth with 16 points in that frame alone.

Raychel Alexander paced the Lady Eagles with 15 points. Jackie Todd tossed in five, Kaelie Tiemann scored four, Ashleigh Brown and Jayme Todd added three each and Callie Snyder and Karah Manry posted two apiece.

Achille’s next outing is slated for Tuesday when the Eagles play host to Rock Creek.

Achille 67, Coleman 54 (Boys)

After another cold shooting start, the Achille Eagles finally found some offensive spark over the last three quarters to rally for a big 67-54 win over visiting Coleman Thursday night.

The Eagles trailed 7-5 after one period and were knotted at 23 at intermission before a claiming a slim 39-37 lead heading into the final stanza. That’s when they took command, getting to the free throw and cashing in 18 charity tosses to pull away.

Junior Braiden Williams was once again the offensive catalyst, finishing with a game-high 26 points. He sank nine of the free throws in the final stanza.

Austin McClung also came through down the stretch for Achille, pumping in 18 of his 20 points in the second half.

Cy Burden added 11, Brayden Prater scored four, Lane Giesler and Jordan Caceres had two each with Tristan Lawson contributing one.