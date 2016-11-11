Caddo faces huge challenge at #3 Weleetka

It’s been a tough stretch for Caddo as the Bruins open the Class B football post season tonight. CHS (5-5) closed out the regular campaign with a pair of blowout B-5 district losses to Maysville, 60-16, and Allen 72-36.

Thus, Caddo enters the first round of the playoffs as a fourth seed. That means a first round trip to third-ranked and 9-1 Weleetka for a 7:30 kickoff.

The Bruins late season hiccups can be attributed to injuries and some academic casualties per head coach Jeremy Proctor. But,Proctor said the recent struggles have allowed some young players to gain valuable experience.

“I’ve had some juniors and sophomores step into some roles and it is positive to see those guys play for the next year and the future,” Proctor said. “I know, it’s been down for the last few weeks. But, there are some positives to it.” Proctor singled out brothers Garrett and Gage McMichael, Kaden Dixon and Drew Schoolcraft as late season contributors.

Caddo and Weleetka are very familiar with each other. The two teams were district mates in 2014-2015 and the schools met in a preseason scrimmage this year.

The Outlaws are directed by third-year head coach Rodney Bencoma, a storied figure from the school’s gridiron past. Bencoma produced more than 10,000 career yards and 142 touchdowns during a dazzling four-year stint from 2001-2005. His team’s football fortunes have apparently been building up to this year after finishing 5-5, 8-4 and 9-4 the past three seasons.

Weleetka has been dominant during the regular season. The Outlaws have outscored nine opponents by an average of 44-8 and they own blowout wins over several Bruin opponents the most notables being Maud, 68-22, Allen, 44-8, and Wetumka, 44-14. Maud is the district champ from the Bruins home district B-5.

But the only loss inflicted on Weleetka might be as equally impressive as the string of lopsided wins. Top ranked and defending state champ Davenport just managed to squeak by the Outlaws 20-14 in the season opener.

The high octane Weleetka offense features the two-headed beast of senior twin brothers David (5-9, 175) and Jon Dye (5-10, 175). They both run track and are very fast.

“They are used all over the field,” Proctor said. “They give it to them on the jet sweep. It’s like a track meet with them running from one sideline to the other. The quarterback runs it just as much as the running backs. They don’t throw it a lot because they don’t need to.”

The Outlaws have other offensive weapons including senior Cole Crum (5-11, 190), who is dangerous as a running back and a pass catcher. Junior Jacob Stewart (5-8, 160), and sophomore Lane Wallace (5-9, 155), are also dual threats. The wide receiving corps is expected to be manned by seniors Derek Hart (6-4, 210), and Austin Robertson (6-0, 175). Robertson had a kickoff return touchdown versus Canadian this season. Defensively, junior Ryan Jones (6-1, 230), a two-way starter, heads up a stingy unit.

The Caddo coach has no illusions about what his team will face tonight.

“It feels like a David and Goliath situation for us,” Proctor added. “But we will dial up some things on defense that I think might give them some trouble. We’ll see how it goes.”

Bruin Bits: On the field the Bruins’ second straight playoff appearance is about as imposing as last year’s. But at least the drive isn’t quite as long. It’s some 30 minutes shorter to Weleetka than it was to Davenport. In 2015, the Bulldogs opened their run to the state title by eliminating Caddo, 52-0, last season. That game was a rematch of the 2011 Class B title game won by the Bruins, 44-14.

Bruin sack leader Matthew Jenkins is expected to be back tonight after missing last week due to an injury. Daniel Stone continues to top the club in tackles with 103. Stone has a couple of sacks.

The line for senior Daniel Hawkins is impressive. Hawkins picked up 67 yards last week at Allen boosting his rushing total to 1,279 yards for the season. In addition, he has caught 28 passes for 651 yards and has tacked on 670 return yards boosting his total offense yardage to 2,600. Hawkins has totaled 170 points including 17 touchdowns.

Colton Ledford’s 181 yards passing versus Allen pushed his season total to 1,170. Ledford is a pretty good high school punter averaging around 37 yards a boot.

Jim Reagan is Sports Director for KSEO/KLBC Radio in Durant

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 8 Steven Crawford

or 33 Garrett McMichael

OL 71 Matthew Jenkins

C 60 Michael Usrey

OL 50 Waylon Stanley

TE 22 Daniel Stone

QB 12 Colton Ledford

FB 20 Clayton Holbrook

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

Defense

DE 36 Ethan Friedman

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DE 17 Drew Schoolcraft

LB 22 Daniel Stone

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

LB 56 Seth Kelly

CB 8 Steven Crawford

or 33 Garrett McMichael

FS 12 Colton Ledford

Caddo senior quarterback Colton Ledford eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark through the air last week against Allen. The Bruins face a monster challenge tonight in the Class B playoff opener at third-ranked Weleetka. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_CaddoFB-12a.jpg Caddo senior quarterback Colton Ledford eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark through the air last week against Allen. The Bruins face a monster challenge tonight in the Class B playoff opener at third-ranked Weleetka.