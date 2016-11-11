Soper snags pair from Victory Life

Soper made the most of fast break opportunities in both the girls and boys contests to sweep a basketball doubleheader at Victory Life Academy on Thursday night.

The Lady Bears broke open a tight game in the second quarter on the way to a 48-29 triumph in the opener while improving to 2-1 on the year.

Soper’s boys dominated the glass with a huge rebounding advantage en route to a 72-43 victory as well as they also moved to 2-1.

Victory Life returns to action Tuesday at home against Mill Creek while Soper visits Eagletown.

Girls

The one-two combination of Tara Dollar and Scarlett Stinchcomb pushed Victory Life to a 5-4 lead midway through the opening stanza before back-to-back fast break layups from JaeLeigh Holder and Mackenzie Higginbottom put Soper in front for good – and proved to be a sign of things to come.

It was a 9-6 Lady Bear lead after one frame.

After the nip-and-tuck first Soper got its offense in full gear in the second period, scoring 10 points in transition to open up a 32-14 halftime advantage. Most of those fast break points came in a 13-1 run that was fueled by Holder, who poured in seven points and dished out three assists in the quarter alone.

“I thought we started out a little lazy in the first quarter, but we took advantage of their mistakes in the second and got the transition game going,” Soper head coach B.J. Beaird said.

The second half was much the same as Victory Life went scoreless until a Stinchcomb basket with 3:10 left in the third. By that time however Soper had extended the lead to 38-14, it’s largest of the game.

Led by Dollar and Stinchcomb, Victory Life rallied to within 44-29 in the closing minutes but could not get any closer.

Holder had a huge game offensively to pace Soper with 23 points. Vicky Wolfenbarger contributed seven with Higginbottom adding six. Taylor Herndon and Bayleigh Parker scored four apiece as Emilee Moyer chipped in two.

“It was a good win for us but we are still a work in progress,” Beaird commented. “Our defense wasn’t as good as it has been and we still didn’t shoot the ball all that well from the perimeter.

“We’re still trying to hit the right person in transition. JaeLeigh had a really good game but we can’t just rely on one person to get us going.”

Dollar provided a big spark for Victory Life with 16 points and 13 rebounds with Stinchcomb adding 10 points, including one three-pointer. Larra Lankford had two and Jackie Genser scored one.

Boys

Second, third and even fourth shot at times helped propel Soper, which didn’t shoot a very good percentage from the field but still prevailed.

Victory Life came out on fire from three-point range as Daniel Burt drained three from downtown to put the Eagles up 9-8 midway through the opening stanza.

The visitors however finished the quarter on a 9-4 run with three baskets on putbacks to take a 17-13 lead after one.

Another Burt trey to start the second period made it a one-point game before Victory Life went nearly five minutes without a field goal before Kia Adigum drained another long range bomb. By that point however the Red Bears had scored 10 points in a row, largely behind senior Cody White’s nine in the quarter.

White ended with a game-high 27 points as Soper finished the half on a 9-0 run for a commanding 38-19 lead at intermission.

Victory Life never got any close in the second half as the Red Bears continued to relentlessly pound the offensive glass.

“Needless to say we rebounded well,” Soper head coach Tim Harless said. “We missed way too many close range shots though which caused a lot of those second and third opportunities. We have to shoot better, especially around the basket.

“I thought our tempo was better tonight. We were able to create some fast break opportunities.”

In addition to White’s team-high total, Soper also got 18 points from Bryce Egan while Cage Record reached double figures with 10. Tanner Trent also scored seven, Jarod McDaniel had six and Ethan Bacon added three.

Most of Victory Life’s production came from beyond the arc as the Eagles ended with 11 three-pointers in the contest, six of which came from Burt, who led the scoring with 20 points.

Ben Grody and Chandler Stanley tossed in eight points apiece, Adigum scored three while Tristan Perkins and Wally Hite notched two each.

Victory Life’s Tara Dollar looks to drive to the basket against Soper’s Emiley Beaird Thursday night. Dollar scored a team-high 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Soper posted a 48-29 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TaraDollar.jpg Victory Life’s Tara Dollar looks to drive to the basket against Soper’s Emiley Beaird Thursday night. Dollar scored a team-high 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Soper posted a 48-29 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Soper senior Cody White goes up strong for two of his game-high 27 points on this contested shot by Victory Life’s Ben Grody. White’s Red Bears dominated on the offensive glass while notching a 72-43 win over the Eagles. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_CodyWhiteBenGrody.jpg Soper senior Cody White goes up strong for two of his game-high 27 points on this contested shot by Victory Life’s Ben Grody. White’s Red Bears dominated on the offensive glass while notching a 72-43 win over the Eagles. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat