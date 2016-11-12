Locals take top honors in Elks national event

Durant’s Boston Browder claimed first place in the boys Under 8 division at the Elks Mid-America Soccer Shoot held recently in Eldorado, Kansas with a perfect score of 45. This is the second year in a row for Boston to claim top honors in the event despite competing against other top finishers from Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado as well.

Local competitors fared extremely well in the Elks Mid-America Soccer Shoot held recently in Eldorado, Kansas. Placers in the prestigious event that included athletes from Oklahoma as well as Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado were from left: Boston Browder, 1st place Under 8 boys; Lorena Hockett, 1st place Under 12 girls; Fernando Arellano, 4th place Under 12 boys; and Armando Garcia, 3rd place Under 16 boys. On the back row are Oklahoma State Elks President Charlie Debus and Durant Area Director Jerry Mowles.