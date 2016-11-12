The Two Minute Warning

Southeastern at East Central

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

Stadium: Koi Ishto Stadium at Norris Field (4,500)

Records: Southeastern (6-4), East Central (1-9)

Broadcast: MIX 96.1 FM (Southeastern Sports Network)

Series History: 100th all-time meeting. The longest running small school rivalry in the region is a century old this week and it couldn’t get much closer between the long-time rivals. Southeastern holds a 47-46-6 edge after winning the past two meetings. East Central had won four in a row in the series prior to that. The Savage Storm won six straight from 2004-2009.

Last Meeting: Southeastern closed the 2015 season on a three-game winning streak with a 37-27 victory over East Central, rallying from an early 14-0 deficit with 24 consecutive points to take the lead for good. The Savage Storm piled up 445 total yards, including 234 on the ground. Devlon Wortham rushed for 95 yards and two scores while Ronnie Green added 77 yards and a touchdown as well.

Last Week: Another big offensive performance by Southeastern catapulted the Savage Storm to a 44-26 win over Arkansas-Monticello, clinching a winning season for the third year in a row. East Central yielded 433 yards of total offense and only managed 167 in a 37-24 defeat at Southern Arkansas.

Key Players: Southeastern – RB Ronnie Green, RB Devlon Wortham, WR Kaymon Farmer, DB Raheem Wilson; East Central – QB Brooks Holder, WR David Moore, WR Dezmon Jackson, LB Camnik Campbell

Notes: The two long-time rivals meet for the 100th time in what has been referred to as “The Great American Classic” sponsored by Landmark Bank. For the second time in school history Southeastern has two running backs over 1,000 yards in the same season with Ronnie Green and Devlon Wortham both eclipsing that mark a year ago. The only other time that happened was 1999 when Scotty Martin and Johnny McHenry accomplished the same feat. There have only been ten 1,000-yard rushing seasons in school history. East Central is outstanding in special teams with seven blocked kicks on the season to rank fourth nationally. They also have one of the best receivers in the country in David Moore, the Tigers’ all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns.