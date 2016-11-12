Southeastern faces rival East Central for 100th time today

Any time you have 100 meetings between two athletic teams in anything it’s pretty special.

When you are only an hour apart and long-time rivals that makes it even bigger.

Today, Southeastern and East Central will do battle on the gridiron for the 100th time to close out the 2016 season.

Southeastern is 6-4 and East Central is 1-9 but if there was ever a week that you could truly say throw the records out the window this is it.

Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Norris Field in Ada for the longest running small college rivalry in these parts and history has shown regardless of records, game location or other circumstances, ANYTHING can truly happen.

“I’ve been in enough of these games to tell you that there is no telling what’s going to happen,” Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry said this week. “I’m blessed to be coaching in the 100th meeting of this great series and these guys are blessed to be playing in the 100th meeting.

“In this game you have to stay focused and not get all into the emotions of it. The highs and lows tend to go a little more in rivalry games like this so you have to try and keep it all in check.”

Southeastern is coming in on a high note after a big 44-26 win over Arkansas-Monticello last week in which they got the running game back in high gear with both Ronnie Green and Devlon Wortham eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Those guys will be counted on heavily again this week as well as an experienced offensive line.

“We did a great job last week of running the ball,” Atterberry commented. “It was an outstanding team effort. And it was great to send the seniors off with a victory at Paul Laird Field.

“Now we just have to go out and do the same thing this week to send them out with a victory in their final game.”

East Central may come into the game at 1-9 and on a seven-game losing skid but it would unquestionably make the Tigers’ season to topple Southeastern on Senior Day at Norris Field.

The Tigers have put up some points, averaging 19.1 a contest but have been gashed for 37 points per game. Much of that production has come on the ground where East Central has allowed almost 250 yards rushing per outing along with 30 touchdowns.

That should bode well for the Savage Storm with a duo of backs that have each outrushed the entire Tiger squad singlehandedly.

East Central’s strength has been through the air with almost 256 yards passing per game. They also have one of the best receivers in the league in David Moore, who has 771 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That’s similar to a week ago when Arkansas-Monticello brought in one of the conference’s leading receivers, who was shut down most of the day by Raheem Wilson and the Savage Storm defense.

For his efforts Wilson earned Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.

“We’ve got to eliminate explosive plays again,” Atterberry added. “He (Moore) is going to get his catches but we’ve just got to keep him from going for the big ones.”

With one game remaining, Atterberry praised his senior class that has produced three consecutive winning seasons with the Savage Storm.

“I’m very proud of the seniors,” Atterberry said. “They stayed the course and have been very resilient. They haven’t been defined by wins and losses but have built a foundation and led by example. I’m very proud of those guys.

“To send them out with a win our preparation and focus will have to be on point for four quarters. It doesn’t matter what their record is, they are going to come at us with everything they’ve got. Our effort is going to have to be great again to go out with a victory.”

