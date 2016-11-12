Rock Creek trio sign baseball scholarships

Three main cogs of the Rock Creek Mustangs baseball team signed their college letters of intent earlier this week.

After the spring baseball season closes, pitcher Josh Eiler, catcher Noe Alaniz and pitcher Davis Rogers will move on to the colleges of their choice to continue their baseball careers.

Eiler and Alaniz will continue to be teammates as they both signed with Eastern Junior College Mountaineers. And Rogers will take his pitching talents to Carl Albert Junior College.

Over the last few years, Eiler has helped lead his team from the mound. He is very grateful for his teammates that have helped him through the years and looking forward to play for Eastern.

“I’m really excited. It’s a great opportunity for me,” said Eiler. “Eastern gave me a good offer and I really like the atmosphere there. I like the players, the school has a nice campus and the program has a good history. I’m going to miss my teammates. They have helped me a lot. I want to say a lot of thanks to my coach, because he helped me be who I am today. I want to thank everyone that has helped me and God for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Alaniz is excited about catching for Eastern, but more excited about catching his current teammate Eiler with the Mountaineers.

“It’s a big blessing for me,” Alaniz said. “I couldn’t have done any of this with God on my side, my teammates and the community. It’s going to fun to be teammates with Josh. It’s a big blessing for me. I’m really going to miss all my teammates, I have been thinking about it a lot lately. But I’m ready to go to college.”

Rogers will take the mound for Carl Albert and finds it hard to leave Rock Creek, but is eager to put on that new jersey.

“Carl Albert has a great campus and the coaches are straight forward. It felt like the best choice for me. It’s going to be tough to leave,” said Rogers. “Spending four years with these guys, it’s going to be crazy not playing with them anymore. I want to thank my family and friends, because I wouldn’t be here without them. And thank God for all the blessing that he has given me.”

Head coach Kyle Wingfield has helped these three players since the seventh grade and has watched them grow in great baseball players. Watching them leave is bittersweet because how important they are to the team.

“I have coached these guys since the seventh grade,” Wingfield stated. “They are three really big players and really important in what we do and the success that we have had. I think the world of these three guys. They work really hard and that has given them a chance to be where they are today. I wish them the best of luck in their new chapter of life.”

Rock Creek baseball seniors Noe Alaniz, Davis Rogers and Josh Eiler signed baseball scholarship offers this week to continue their careers in college. Alaniz (left) and Eiler (right) both inked with Eastern State Junior College while Rogers signed on with Carl Albert Junior College. Pictured with the trio is Mustangs’ head coach Kyle Wingfield. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_RockCreekSignings.jpg Rock Creek baseball seniors Noe Alaniz, Davis Rogers and Josh Eiler signed baseball scholarship offers this week to continue their careers in college. Alaniz (left) and Eiler (right) both inked with Eastern State Junior College while Rogers signed on with Carl Albert Junior College. Pictured with the trio is Mustangs’ head coach Kyle Wingfield.