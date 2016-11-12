Robinson inks with Missouri-Kansas City softball

Ashlynn Robinson has been a dominate softball pitcher for the Rock Creek Lady Mustangs over the last several years.

Her outstanding performances was noticed by many colleges, but Robinson decided to sign her letter of intent with the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Friday afternoon.

Robinson was crucial to the Lady Mustangs back-to-back state championships in fast pitch and slow pitch in 2014.

“Every time I visited the campus, they made me feel really comfortable,” said Robinson. “I really love the coaches and Kansas City is so pretty. I really like it there. I’m nervous, but also excited to go. I’m ready.”

While Robinson pitches fastballs for strikes for the Roos in college, she’ll also be hitting the books to become a physical therapist.

“I’m going miss my teammates, but I feel they will always be there for me anytime I need them,” Robinson added. “I’m also going to miss coach (Wade) Johnson. He helped me a lot.”

Johnson is going to miss Robison too, especially in the circle baffling batters.

“I’m really going to miss her, she is a very special lady. She has meant a lot to our program. She has earned this,” commented Johnson. “She has played ball her whole life and worked very hard. I’m very proud of her and I hope she goes on and does everything she wants to do.”

Johnson says that Robinson has a great work ethic and has had a love for game since she was young.

“Not many work as hard as her,” Johnson stated. “Ever since she was little, she has lived on the field and it has paid off for her. She has been a big asset to us for the last four years. I’m really going to miss her.”

Rock Creek senior Ashlynn Robinson signed a softball scholarship with University of Missouri-Kansas City on Friday. Pictured with Robinson (seated) are from left: Front Center: Kathy Barton, Taylor Robinson, Kelley Robinson, Dean Robinson, Tanesha Robinson and J.R. Varner. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_AshlynnRobinsonSigningPic.jpg Rock Creek senior Ashlynn Robinson signed a softball scholarship with University of Missouri-Kansas City on Friday. Pictured with Robinson (seated) are from left: Front Center: Kathy Barton, Taylor Robinson, Kelley Robinson, Dean Robinson, Tanesha Robinson and J.R. Varner. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat