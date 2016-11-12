Durant High softball trio inks scholarship offers

After spending much of their lives playing softball together, a trio of Durant Lady Lion softball standouts made their college choices together signing scholarships this week during a ceremony at Durant High School.

All-State seniors Sydney Hampton, Destinee Lewis and Breanna Simmons will all take their talents to the next level in 2017 after capping brilliant careers with a state runner-up finish.

Hampton inked with St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Lewis signed with Texas A&M-Commerce while Simmons put her name on the dotted line with Arkansas-Monticello.

It was an exciting, yet emotional time for each that they celebrated just like they have played for years – together.

Hampton will head to a St. Gregory’s program that is coming off one of the greatest seasons in program history last year. The Cavaliers posted a 48-7 record and reached the fourth round of the NAIA World Series.

“They were ranked in the Top 5 in the nation most of last year,” Hampton commented. “Plus they have the exact major that I want to pursue and there is a Chick-Fil-A five minutes from campus.”

She felt like her experience in big games will be very beneficial in the new environment, but also will miss her long-time teammates.

“I’ve pitched in a lot of tough games, played in a lot of tough games in my career,” she said. “I think I am used to the pressure. There are a lot of emotions though. I’m going to miss all my teammates. I’ve been playing with some of them since I was 7 or 8 years old. I wish I could take them with me but I know we are all going to bigger and better places.

“I love the coach at St. Gregory’s and am excited to meet my new teammates. I can’t wait to go on and pitch at the next level.”

Lewis meanwhile will join a Texas A&M-Commerce program which has also been very successful in recent seasons near the top of the Lone Star Conference.

Last spring the Lady Lions compiled a 37-19 record, which earned them a bid to the NCAA Division II regional.

There were also the positives of a relatively small town atmosphere like Durant and not too far from home.

“It was something that reminded me of home,” Lewis said. “When I went on visit my heart just led me there. It felt right and is not too far away.

“They are starting the third year of the program so it’s going in a positive direction. It was really a positive and family type atmosphere. I just hope to use my success and experience to help better myself and teammates. It’s kind of emotional leaving here after being part of this program for four years but it’s something new and I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Simmons will head to an Arkansas Monticello squad that recorded a 30-28 record last season in the tough Great American Conference.

They are also annually right in contention come playoff time.

“The coaches there made me feel like family and it really felt like home on my visit there,” she commented. “It is definitely going to be different but I feel like I am ready for the change to the college level. I think the competition I have faced here will help me.

“I’ve been playing with Sydney and Destinee for a lot of years but I think all three of us are going to do great things where we go.”

Durant head coach Aaron Mullens had high praise for his senior catalysts and feels strongly they will have great success as they move on in their careers.

“I am very excited to see the girls have the opportunity to go play at the next level and get a college education,” he said. “It’s important to remember that the educational phase of the college level is the most important. Softball will end for all of these young ladies but the educational aspect will further them along in life.

“It is very neat for them to continue to play a game they love while having the opportunity to better themselves educationally.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

