Rock Creek gets big conference wins over Silo

BOKCHITO – Big first half runs in both the girls and boys games gave Rock Creek early leads they would not relinquish in a Bryan County Conference basketball sweep on Friday night.

Rock Creek took advantage of 19 Silo turnovers in the opening half to build a double figure lead on the way to a 59-27 win in the girls’ opener.

The Mustangs countered a quick start by Silo with a terrific flurry and they would never relinquish that advantage on the way to an impressive 65-52 victory.

Both teams return to action Tuesday with Silo at home against Calera and Rock Creek traveling to Achille.

Girls

Playing without leading scorer Karissa Marshall, who was lost in practice to a knee injury, Silo managed to keep pace with the Lady Mustangs for the first five minutes. The Lady Rebels even had an 8-6 lead following Kensea Eppler’s conventional three-point play.

It was short-lived however as Rock Creek reeled off 11 consecutive points, closing the quarter on a 14-2 run.

Silo got things into more of a half-court game to begin the second frame with Eppler scoring four points in a six-point run by the Lady Rebels that trimmed the deficit to just 20-16.

Turnovers began to take their toll however as Rock Creek was able to force the tempo pulling back out to a double digit advantage to close the half.

Michaela Stinson came out smoking in the third quarter and quickly fueled a flurry that advanced the Lady Mustang margin to 37-16 as she scored eight consecutive points, including a pair of three-pointers.

Rock Creek led 45-24 after three stanzas and then pumped in the first 14 points of the final period to finish it off while improving to 3-1 on the season.

“Once we got the transition game going we got in a pretty good rhythm,” Rock Creek head coach Wade Johnson said. “Michaela really shot it well and broke it open there in the third quarter. We were able to get some easy buckets off turnovers caused by our pressure.

“Our quickness really gave them problems, especially without (Karissa) Marshall in there to handle the ball. They were pretty tough though when they were able to get it in the half court sets.”

Stinson had a monster performance, pumping in 26 points, including four three-pointers to fuel the Rock Creek onslaught.

Jordan Nelson also hit double figures with 12 points, Hannah Heflin scored seven, Teeronie McCann had six, Lainey Jestis contributed five, Jacey Angello tossed in two and Emily Hamill ended with one point.

Eppler spurred the Silo charge with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Alys Parr chipped in five, Cheri Stampley had four and Julie Cullum posted three points.

Boys

Silo looked like it might run away with a win in its opener, sprinting to a 7-2 lead with a pair of baskets by Jake Hamilton and a Bryce Brister trey. Rock Creek however had other ideas.

The Mustangs immediately responded with five straight Darian James points to spark a strong 13-0 run that gave the hosts the lead for good.

Rock Creek built the margin to as many as 12 points in the second stanza, but most impressively came up with an answer every time Silo made a run to cut into the lead.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen from this team so far is that when people make a run, we’ve been able to answer pretty much every time,” Rock Creek coach Rob Frederick said. “Just like tonight. We were able to limit them and not let them get on a really big run once we got the lead to double figures. Darian (James) did a great job kind of taking over the game there in the second quarter to allow us to open up the lead.

“I was extremely proud of the way we were able to finish against a really good team. Silo presents a lot of problems with their length.”

James scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the big second quarter push that extended the Rock Creek lead to 34-26 at intermission.

Silo battled back in the third period to narrow the gap to just five points twice late in the frame, sparked by five straight Austin Thomas points, but the Mustangs would counter each – first on a Sam Roper runner in the paint and then with a pair of charity tosses from Austin Green.

Rock Creek maintained a 50-41 lead into the final frame but was far from out of the woods.

The Rebels closed to within 52-46 on a Dally Cheek three-pointer with 4:53 remaining but the Mustangs again answered with Karson Dry’s trey from deep in the left corner which virtually put the game on ice.

One of the biggest keys in the game was Rock Creek’s defensive effort against Silo offensive spark plug Bryce Brister, who had to work extremely hard for his 13 points in the contest.

“Our whole game plan was to try and stop Bryce,” Frederick commented. “He’s such a big part of their offense, but Sam Roper was up the task. He did a great job of making him battle for everything he got. That was a big factor for us.”

Roper finished with 11 points with Brock Allen, Dry and Green all pumping in seven each. Davis Rogers contributed three, Shacona Vanderburg had two and Sammy Cahill scored a point.

Silo was led by Cheek’s 14 points with Bryce Brister adding those 13 and Nolan Brister 12. Hamilton notched eight and Thomas had five for the Rebels, who didn’t get a point from the bench while Rock Creek’s bench contributed 18 points.

The Mustangs improved to 4-0 on the young season with another big test against a top 2A contender Wright City slated for next week.

“This was a quality win against a good 2A team,” Frederick added. “Anytime you can beat the team that has been Bryan County champs the last three years it’s a big win.

“One of our goals this year is to win the conference and that still goes through Silo.”

Rock Creek senior Michaela Stinson drives past Silo’s Kensea Eppler on this play Friday night. Stinson poured in 26 points points to fuel the Lady Mustangs in a 59-27 triumph. Eppler scored 15 to pace the Lady Rebels. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_StinsonEppler.jpg Rock Creek senior Michaela Stinson drives past Silo’s Kensea Eppler on this play Friday night. Stinson poured in 26 points points to fuel the Lady Mustangs in a 59-27 triumph. Eppler scored 15 to pace the Lady Rebels. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Darian James skies for two of his game-high 22 points over the outstretched hand of Silo’s Patch Hamilton. Rock Creek posted a solid 65-52 victory over the visiting Rebels to improve to 4-0 on the young season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_JamesRockCreek.jpg Darian James skies for two of his game-high 22 points over the outstretched hand of Silo’s Patch Hamilton. Rock Creek posted a solid 65-52 victory over the visiting Rebels to improve to 4-0 on the young season. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat