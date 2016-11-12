Caddo falls to #3 Weleetka in playoff opening round

An uphill battle against the state’s third-ranked team proved to be just that for Caddo Friday night as the Bruins bowed out of the Class B football playoffs with a 48-13 loss on the road at Weleetka.

The Bruins end the year with a 5-6 record but picked up valuable experience along the way.

“I’m very proud of the way we played tonight despite the score,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor said afterward. “This was a hard fought game and I think they underestimated us a little. We made them have to work for it. There’s a reason they are the number three team in the state and I thought we went toe-to-toe with them for a while.

“We had some turnovers that cost us but overall I was very proud of our boys tonight. We’ll move on, take some time off, get back in the weight room and get ready for next year. I just want to thank everyone that supported us this year.”

In Friday’s game, Weleetka got off to a fast start with two touchdowns less than four minutes into the game, but Caddo answered back with a long scoring pass from Colton Ledford to Daniel Stone. Steven Crawford’s extra point kick cut the Outlaws’ lead to 16-7 after one quarter.

The hosts added two touchdowns in the second period to extend the lead to 32-7 at intermission.

Weleetka scored on an interception return for a touchdown and a long run in the third frame to make it 48-7 but Caddo hung tough.

The Bruins put the final score on the board with just three minutes remaining with Ledford connecting with Garrett McMichael on a touchdown pass.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com