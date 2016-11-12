Bennington takes pair to spoil Colbert Homecoming

COLBERT – It was a Homecoming nightmare for Colbert on Friday night as the Bennington Bears swept the Leopards.

The scores were nearly identical in both games. In the boys’ contest, Colbert fell to visiting Bears, 39-28, and the Lady Leopards let a slim halftime lead slip through their fingers in a 39-26 loss to the Lady Bears.

Bennington returns home to challenge Calvin while Colbert travels to Turner for each team’s next outing on Tuesday.

Girls

The Lady Bears full court pressure defense wreaked havoc on Colbert’s offense as they never could get in any type of rhythm.

Both teams traded baskets in the early going with the score 8-6 in Bennington’s favor. Emily Stevens made a layup and Madison Currie hit her third three-pointer of the period to make it a 13-8 lead.

The Leopards began to fight back in the second quarter and even took the lead from Bennington at the free throw line. Colbert’s Toree Buck split free throws to tie the game 15-15 with two minutes left on the clock. Then Brady Rowland also split her free throws to give her team the lead.

Kiersten McCraw and McKenzie Lynn both made buckets before the half ended to push Colbert to a 20-17 edge.

Bennington wasted little time and took the lead back in the opening minutes of third period. Maci Haislip made a jumper and Currie hit another from beyond the arc to make it 22-21 Lady Bears. Bennington then went on an 8-1 run to close out the period with a 31-22 advantage.

Colbert was outscored in the final frame 8-4.

Colbert’s top scorer was McCraw with eight points. The Lady Bears leading point getter was Madison Currie with 14 points.

Boys

Bennington and Colbert traded runs in the first period. The Bears jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the early minutes with a three-pointer by Tucker Williams and free throws by Keaton Robison. Colbert’s Dillion Winger drained a three-pointer to stop the run.

Then Bears went on another 7-0 run to extend their lead 13-3 with one minute left in the period. But Colbert rallied back on an 8-0 flurry on the strength of two three-pointers by Winger and the Leopards trailed 13-11 at the end of the quarter.

In the second period, Bennington started to pull away as they outscored Colbert 14-6. The Bears defense shut down Colbert’s offense through the stanza as they didn’t score a bucket until only one minute remained and headed into the locker room down 30-17.

It was lackluster third period as both teams combined for a total of six points and the Bears led going into the final frame, 33-20. Cold shooting continued in the fourth period for both teams as the Bears rolled on to take the win.

Colbert was topped by Winger with 17 points. Andrew McDonald paved the way for Bennington with 11 points.

Contact Randy Bruce at randynbruce@gmail.com

Colbert freshman Dillion Winger looks for an opening against Bennington defenders Friday night. Winger notched a game-high 17 points but Colbert came out on the losing end of a 38-28 loss to the Bears. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_ColbertBoys-2DillionWinger.jpg Colbert freshman Dillion Winger looks for an opening against Bennington defenders Friday night. Winger notched a game-high 17 points but Colbert came out on the losing end of a 38-28 loss to the Bears. Photos by Randy Bruce Bennington’s Madison Currie goes up for two of her team-high 14 points on this shot Friday night. Currie helped spur the Lady Bears in a big second half to a 39-26 win over Colbert. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_BennGirls-23MadisonCurrie.jpg Bennington’s Madison Currie goes up for two of her team-high 14 points on this shot Friday night. Currie helped spur the Lady Bears in a big second half to a 39-26 win over Colbert. Photos by Randy Bruce