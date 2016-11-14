Cantwell spurs Storm past rival East Central, 34-27

ADA – Quarterback C.B. Cantwell has had some very good performances during his junior campaign, but none can match his near perfect afternoon Saturday while helping lead Southeastern to a 34-27 win over arch-rival East Central.

The victory in the 100th all-time meeting between the schools in the Great American Classic allowed the Savage Storm to finish the season with a 7-4 record, the third in a row with at least six victories.

“ECU fought tough just like we knew they would,” Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry stated. “But I’m proud of the way our guys battled. With momentum swings in a game like this our guys really stepped up and finished.

“We’re blessed and honored as a coaching staff to work with them.”

Cantwell broke a Southeastern school record with his efficient effort that included an impressive 21 completions in 23 attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown.

That performance perfectly balanced the offensive attack as the Savage Storm rushed for 234 yards as well, finishing with 12 first downs rushing and 12 first downs passing.

Southeastern also scored on all six of its red zone opportunities while controlling the football for more than 34 1/2 of the game’s 60 minutes.

The Savage Storm immediately displayed its offensive efficiency and control of the line of scrimmage on their first offensive possession despite taking over at their own five yard line.

They covered the 95 yards to paydirt in 16 plays with Ronnie Green carrying the bulk of the load along with four Cantwell completions to set up an 18-yard touchdown burst by Devlon Wortham.

East Central came back with a tying touchdown on the first play of the second quarter before Southeastern took the lead for good with 10 straight points. Joel Carlos booted a 37-yard field goal for the first score and Green capped an 80-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown burst that made it 17-7.

A 45-yard field goal on the final play of the half, set up by a 43-yard hook-and-lateral, allowed the Tigers to cut the margin to 17-10 at intermission.

Southeastern’s offensive efficiency continued in the third period, scoring on its first two possessions with a Carlos 38-yard field goal and 10-yard Cantwell to Kaymon Farmer touchdown toss that made it 27-16.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to three points just over three minutes into the final stanza on a Brooks Holder two-yard touchdown run and had a chance at taking the lead for the first time after intercepting Cantwell three plays later.

Southeastern returned the favor just three plays later when Bobby Jackson forced a Tiger fumble and David Moore recovered.

Cantwell and the offense then put together a game-clinching 67-yard scoring drive that culminated on a Green 15-yard run with only 5:45 remaining.

East Central got a field goal to get back to within 34-27 and got the ball back at its 15 following a Savage Storm punt with 53 seconds left but could not do anything against the Southeastern defense.

Green finished with his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season, carrying 30 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Wortham added 97 yards on 10 attempts and his one score.

Farmer led the receiving corps with seven catches for 55 yards. Anterric Maxey had three for 58 and Bryce Steele contributed three for 56 yards. Ty Miller also notched four receptions for 24 yards.

Sione Taufahema fueled the Southeastern defensive effort with six tackles as Luke Craddock contributed five.

Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry talks to kickers Jake Walters and Joel Carlos (1) during a recent game. The duo played a key part in helping Southeastern to a 7-4 record this season. Carlos hit 17 of 19 field goal attempts and averaged more than 40 yards per punt. Walters averaged 56 yards per kickoff and had 22 touchbacks.