Area Basketball Roundups

Boswell 56, Moyers 35 (Girls)

Boswell exploded for 25 points in the second quarter to break open a tight game and never looked back en route to a 56-35 win over visiting Moyers.

The Lady Scorpions only led 10-6 after one period before the big eruption led by Hailey Belvin, who finished with a game-high 32 points. She chipped in a three-point and 13 of 17 from the free throw line.

Breah Stewart contributed 11 points, all of which came in the first half. Erin Caldwell also added six points with Virginia Beddo notching five.

Moyers 56, Boswell 47 (Boys)

Jesus Rubio came off the bench with a team-high 12 points but a late rally fell short for Boswell in a 56-47 loss to visiting Moyers.

The Scorpions trailed 18-12 after one period and 32-26 at the half before going ice cold in a six-point third period that proved to be the difference.

In addition to Rubio’s double-figure effort, Boswell got nine points apiece from Darin Brown and Caleb Hitchcock.

Tushka 55, Caney 40 (Girls)

The Tushka Lady Tigers clamped on the defense in the middle two quarters, yielding just 15 points as they pulled away for a 55-40 win on the road at Caney.

Tushka led 15-10 after one stanza before extending that margin to a commanding 45-25 through three periods.

Ryann Cochran pumped in 18 points and Jaylee Eaves scored 17 to pace the Lady Tigers.

Tushka 65, Caney 27 (Boys)

A 20-2 first quarter explosion by Tushka put it away early as the Tigers rolled past Caney, 65-27.

It was all Tigers as they outscored the Cougars in every period.

Shelby Milam scored 12 and Marcus Hampton had 11 points for Tushka. Zach Dill contributed nine, all in the first period, with Conner Sutton chipping in eight.

Soper 52, Eagletown 7 (Girls)

Soper raced out to a quick lead and never looked back in cruising to the easy win over Eagletown.

JaeLeigh Holder had another strong outing with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals and eight assists, narrowly missing a quadruple-double.

Kaylee Dennis tossed in eight points, six boards and five steals. Emiley Beaird posted five points while Vickie Wolfenbarger and Bayleigh Parker scored four apiece.

Turner 61, Colbert 27 (Girls)

Powerful Turner raced to a 23-4 lead after one quarter to knock off visiting Colbert.

The Lady Leopards finally got their offense going a bit in the fourth period with 12 points as Leigha Brown scored six of her team-high eight points.

Colbert hosts Tushka in its next outing on Thursday.