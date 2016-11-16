Rock Creek runs by Achille for pair of wins

ACHILLE – Rock Creek posted a pair of workman-like performances at Achille Tuesday to set up a pair of big Class 2A showdowns on Tuesday.

The Mustangs will travel to McCurtain County to face off with perennial power Wright City in an early big test.

Tuesday night the Lady Mustangs were 56-36 victors over Achille despite a bit of a slow start while the Mustangs rolled to an 82-47 win over the Eagles in the nightcap.

Achille travels to Calera on Thursday for its final game before the Thanksgiving break.

Girls

It wasn’t quite the blazing start they have become accustomed to in 2016 but Rock Creek managed to get it’s transition game in gear in the middle quarters to pull away.

The Lady Mustangs held just an 8-4 edge through one quarter following a cold shooting start from the field before erupting with 18 points in the second stanza to carry a 26-11 lead to the halftime break.

Rock Creek then utilized a 17-8 run in the third period to extend the margin to 43-19 going into the fourth.

Michaela Stinson led the charge for Rock Creek, which improved to 4-1, with 14 points with Lainey Jestis also chipping in double figures with 10 points. She connected for three three-pointers.

Jacey Angello and Macy Converse tossed in seven points apiece for the Lady Mustangs. Hannah Heflin scored six while Jordan Nelson and Teeronie McCann finished with five points apiece.

Sophomore Sommer Rater had a terrific performance for Achille with 23 points along with nine rebounds.

Raychel Alexander, Kaylie Tiemann and Karah Manry ended with four points apiece.

Boys

Rock Creek got rolling early and never looked back while upping its record to 5-0 on the young season.

The Mustangs utilized a balanced offensive effort in continuing to pull away throughout the contest as 13 players all reached the scoring column led by 15 from senior Shacona Vandenburg, many of which came in the paint.

Senior Brock Allen had another solid showing with double figures adding 11 points as did Karson Dry.

Rock Creek also got seven from Darian James as well as six points apiece by Sam Roper and Davis Rogers. Austin Green, Cactus Williams and Dylan Robinson notched four each with Austin Montgomery and Christian McGowan scoring three. Sammy Cahill and Luke Jestis finished with two apiece.

Achille was balanced as well but didn’t have anyone reach double figures in the contest.

Junior Alex Simmons paced the Eagles with eight points with Tristan Lawson, Braiden Williams, Cy Burden and Jordan Caceres contributing six points apiece.

Ryan Caceres also notched four along with Austin McClung and Brayden Prater. Trent Gibby scored three.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Rock Creek girls coach Wade Johnson talks to his troops during a timeout in a recent contest. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_RockCreekgirls.jpg Rock Creek girls coach Wade Johnson talks to his troops during a timeout in a recent contest.