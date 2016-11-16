Silo Rebels outlast Calera in exciting sweep

SILO – Senior Nolan Brister poured in nine straight points during a decisive run midway through the third quarter, sparking the Silo Rebels to a 77-72 victory over upset-minded Calera on Tuesday night.

A patient approach offensive approach proved to be the ticket for Silo in the girls contest as the Lady Rebels evened their record at 1-1 with a 46-40 win over Calera.

Silo visits Caddo for its next outing with Calera closing its pre-Thanksgiving break slate at home against Achille on Thursday.

Girls

Silo utilized an extremely efficient first half to build an 11-8 lead after one quarter and 28-22 at the half as the hosts hit 12 of their first 16 shots from the field.

About the only negative for the Lady Rebels was a rough 0-for-4 showing at the free throw line in the opening two periods.

Bea Martinez was the story of the half, pumping in 12 of Silo’s initial 16 points of the game to kick start a Lady Rebel offense which struggled in their opening game against Rock Creek.

Calera’s Logan Mullens came alive in the second period to keep the Lady Bulldogs within striking distance, scoring seven points, including a steal and layup just before the halftime horn.

“When you do the fundamental things right you give yourself a chance to win,” Silo head coach Mike Lawless said. “We valued the ball and did a very good job against their trap in the first half. That helped give us a lot of easy looks at the basket and we took advantage with a high percentage.”

Silo built the advantage to as much as 11 midway through the third period before the Lady Bulldogs came storming back.

Kya Hawks came off the bench to hit a three-point to ignite a rally that cut the Lady Rebel lead to 39-33 after three stanzas.

Calera then got free throws from Mullens and Maddi Virgin to start the final frame and Kendra St. Clair’s layup off a Mullens assist made it 41-37 with four minutes remaining but that’s as close as the Lady Bulldogs would get despite each team going nearly three minutes without scoring.

A Julie Cullum lay in in transition with 1:24 left finally put it away for Silo with a six-point advantage.

Martinez topped the scoring with 16 points while Kensea Eppler also hit double figures with 13 for Silo. Cullum finished with six, Alys Parr and Daelyn Marshall chipped in four apiece with Randi McLarry notching three off the bench.

Junior Dally Hallbrooks posted 13 points and Mullens contributed 12 for Calera. St. Clair added six, Maddie Partain had five, Hawks three and Virgin ended with a point.

“The main thing we have to do every game now is control the tempo,” Lawless added. “We managed to do that with a lot of long possessions tonight which got us the shots we wanted.”

Boys

After battling back-and-forth for two and a half quarters, Silo held a slim 47-45 advantage when Brister took over.

The senior spark plug notched a conventional three-point play, had a steal and layup, another lay in in transition and finished it with a third straight layup off a Bryce Brister assist in a 90-second span that pushed the Rebel lead to double digits.

Calera still wasn’t finished however, fighting back to within five in the final frame behind a sensational 37-point effort from senior Hunter Fuller.

“We cranked up the energy to a different level there in the third quarter and I thought that run was the turning point,” Silo head coach Brett Frank commented. “Give Calera a lot of credit. I thought they played their guts out tonight.”

It was a high-octane first half as each team got the transition game in gear. Calera held a 16-14 lead through one quarter following a Fisher Hutchins three from deep in the left corner. Zach Taylor canned a pair of treys to start the second stanza, helping build the Bulldogs’ biggest advantage of the game at 28-19.

After a timeout by Frank, Silo answered with a monster flurry of its own fueled by Dally Cheek as the Rebels reeled off 12 consecutive points for a 31-28 edge. It was 39-38 Silo at intermission as Jessen Pratt sank a short bucket in transition just before the horn.

The second half started much the same before Silo’s critical run to take command for good.

Balanced scoring was the biggest key for the Rebels with four players in double figures topped by 16 apiece by Cheek and Nolan Brister. Jake Hamilton contributed 15 and Bryce Brister also had 13.

Silo also got nice contributions from the bench, something that was missing in their opening loss at Rock Creek on Friday. Austin Thomas, Patch Hamilton and Pratt each totaled four with Jacob Lawless adding three and Korben Ford two.

Fuller was virtually unstoppable for Calera, scoring seven in the first, eight in the second, 10 in the third and 12 in the fourth for his 37-point total.

Taylor chipped in 15, Hutchins scored 11, Kody Toombs chipped in five with Brackus Williams and Cole Reeve notching two apiece.

“Our young kids off the bench did a much better job tonight getting in the flow,” Frank added. “They seemed a lot more comfortable and didn’t look like freshmen. They are only going to get better and better as they get more experience.”

Silo’s Bea Martinez battles for position against Calera defenders during Tuesday night’s matchup. Martinez poured in a game-high 16 points to lead Silo to a 46-40 Bryan County Conference victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_SiloGirlsBasketball-23a.jpg Silo’s Bea Martinez battles for position against Calera defenders during Tuesday night’s matchup. Martinez poured in a game-high 16 points to lead Silo to a 46-40 Bryan County Conference victory. Zach Taylor heads up court in transition for Calera on Tuesday against Silo. Taylor had 15 points for the Bulldogs, who stayed right with the Rebels most of the way before Silo pulled away in the second half for a 77-72 triumph. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_CaleraBoysBasketball-35c.jpg Zach Taylor heads up court in transition for Calera on Tuesday against Silo. Taylor had 15 points for the Bulldogs, who stayed right with the Rebels most of the way before Silo pulled away in the second half for a 77-72 triumph.